'Those Gigs Aren’t Good': Kevin Hart Vows to Not Host the Oscars After Being Ousted in 2019
Kevin Hart feels the days of awards shows being funny are over.
The stand-up star, 44, will not be hosting the Oscars this year or anytime in the future, as he thinks the nature of headlining the celebrity-filled events isn't great for comedians as of late.
"Whatever little hope you had, I want to destroy it right now," Hart said of possibly hosting. "Those gigs aren't good gigs for comics. It's no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren't comedy-friendly environments anymore."
"I think they got it right one year where it was like just a bunch of personalities acting as the hosts and that's a nice thing," he continued. "It's a collaborative thing, different people get to be responsible for act one, act two, act three, but you know, the days of it being a room for a comic, those days are done."
The Night School actor was previously scheduled to host the Academy Awards in 2019. However, Hart stepped down after being canceled by the public for resurfaced tweets slandering the LGBTQIA+ community.
"Would I ever do it? No, it's done. It's done," he later told Ellen DeGeneres of the possibility of ever getting the chance to host again. "The moment came and it was a blessing and I was excited at the opportunity and I still am. In my mind I got the job, it was a dream job, and things came up that simply prohibited it from happening. But I don't believe in going backwards."
Despite his feelings on the current comedic climate of awards shows, Hart applauded the people who have done it well in the past.
"Shout out to those that have cracked the code and done it right early on, you know, the Chris Rocks of the world, the Billy Crystals of the world, the girls we’ve had like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais," the Lift star said during the first interview. "There’s a lot of people that understand that if you’re not an industry comic, meaning a comic that has the relationships of all, then those rooms are very cold."
"So, me doing it is, of course, at an advantage, because I know the room and for me, and familiar with so many. But, for others it’s not the same," Hart added. "It’s not the gig that it was of old. It’s too much pressure on the idea of a comic and what’s jokes and not jokes. So, it’s tough."
Sky News conducted the interview with Hart.