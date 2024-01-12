'Those Gigs Aren’t Good': Kevin Hart Vows to Not Host the Oscars After Being Ousted in 2019

"Whatever little hope you had, I want to destroy it right now," Hart said of possibly hosting. "Those gigs aren't good gigs for comics. It's no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren't comedy-friendly environments anymore."

"I think they got it right one year where it was like just a bunch of personalities acting as the hosts and that's a nice thing," he continued. "It's a collaborative thing, different people get to be responsible for act one, act two, act three, but you know, the days of it being a room for a comic, those days are done."