Khalen Saunders Says Brother Kam Was 'Made for the Spotlight' as Dancer Wraps Up Eras Tour With Taylor Swift: 'I've Learned a Lot From Him'
Khalen Saunders is proud of his older brother, Kameron!
The New Orleans Saints defensive tackle opens up exclusively to OK! about his and Kameron's sibling bond while promoting the brothers' partnership with Movember — the leading charity raising awareness for men’s health on a global scale, focusing mainly on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
Working on his first-ever joint campaign with Kameron, 32, just in time for the holidays has Khalen, 32, feeling extra grateful for the special bond he shares with his brother — who became a worldwide phenomenon as one of Taylor Swift's backup dancers on her record-breaking Eras Tour throughout the past 1.5 years.
When asked what inspires him most about Kameron, Khalen tells OK!: "Kam was made for the spotlight and he makes stuff happen. He planned a full birthday party for our mom when he was just 13 years old."
"I’ve learned a lot from him – he grew up wanting to be a dancer but faced a lot of hurdles because of his size and sexuality. He didn’t have it easy and always had to go the extra mile to get the positions he wanted," Khalen reflects. "This motivated me when I started getting serious about football. I was originally a running back and I didn't fit the stereotypical build of that position, but I didn’t let that get in my way. I owe a lot of my strength to my big bro."
Khalen and Kameron's close relationship as brothers was put on full display during the Saints away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the beginning of October.
The matchup was also attended by Taylor, who is dating Khalen's former teammate Travis Kelce, which only adds to craziness of how the siblings' worlds are intertwined.
As a former member of the Chiefs, Khalen admits the reunion was very emotional for him and his family.
"I cried. It was a lot. So much of my life happened in Kansas City. That’s where two of my kids were born and where I started my NFL career in 2019. It was a lot of reminiscing – I drove by my old house and places I used to hang out as a kid," he shares with OK!. "Getting to play against my former teammates during a Sunday night game with Kameron and my family on the sidelines was probably the highlight of my career so far."
Another recent highlight outside of football would have to be getting to work with Kameron for the first time.
"It’s been so much fun," Khalen expresses. "We’re getting to do the things we’ve done our entire life – dancing and being there for each other but for a great cause. We used to have a dance we did together when my mom made chili, called the 'Chili Dance.' I hope this is the beginning and that we continue to do impactful work together."
Plus, the partnership has allowed Kameron and Khalen to feel even closer despite spending more time apart due to their super busy and conflicting schedules.
"Kam and I have always been super close," he notes. "It’s just the two of us and we’re only four years apart so we did everything together growing up. We loved watching So You Think You Can Dance? and The Wiz. Now that we have such different schedules and spend more time apart, we’ve learned to make the most of the time that we do get together."
"Whether it’s Kam popping over to New Orleans to spend time with my kids, or a quick FaceTime before a game, we always pick up right where we left off," Khalen adds. "I’m so grateful this partnership with Movember has given us another reason to spend time together – to just laugh and be brothers – and show others how easy those check-ins can be."
Charity is something that has always been an important part of Khalen's life — but his impact as a celebrity athlete has only driven him to take his philanthropic efforts to the next level.
"I’ve been blessed with incredible opportunities and successes throughout my career which have helped me reach the platform that I have today," the NFL star explains. "I feel a huge sense of responsibility to channel this for good and create meaningful change within the community. Whether it’s hosting my Camp Binks youth football camp every year, or teaming up with Movember and Gillette to build awareness for men’s health issues, my goal is to uplift others and do my part in making the world a better place."
Also, as an athlete, taking care of his health beyond simply staying in shape for the season is "everything," Khalen emphasizes.
"Football is a tough sport physically, but it also requires you to be strong on the inside. The pressure of playing on a national scale can be intense, and I've learned over the years that true strength isn't about suffering in silence, but instead acknowledging where you need support," he mentions. "I’m a work in progress and learning everyday, but my teammates, trainers, and coaches have really helped me take care of myself both on and off the field. We train our bodies relentlessly and it’s critical we prioritize our minds the same way."
"I think men, especially athletes, have always been labeled as tough guys. This pressure has come with an unspoken rule that we can’t show emotion, or that we’re weak if we do," Khalen continues while addressing why he thinks men's health is rarely discussed. "That was part of the draw for me to partner with Movember and advocate for a cause that I really care deeply about. I’ll admit that I’ve shed a few tears when the going got tough. I truly believe there’s strength in vulnerability, and I want to help spread this message."