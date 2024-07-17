Travis Kelce Is the 'Waterboy' for Girlfriend Taylor Swift at Her Concerts, Jokes Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Travis Kelce can’t steal the spotlight from Taylor Swift!
While on a recent episode of NFL insider Diana Russini and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel’s podcast, The Athletic’s “Scoop City," Kansas City Chief head coach Andy Reid gave his thoughts on the tight end’s relationship with the pop princess.
“When he goes to her concerts, she’s a star,” the 66-year-old noted. “And he can be hanging out there and be the support or the waterboy, so he can do that.”
As for Kelce’s rising fame since becoming the “Cruel Summer” singer’s boyfriend, Reid said, “He can handle it.”
“I think there’s a great escape for him,” he added of the football player, who started publicly dating Swift in September 2023.
Reid claimed the 34-year-old musician gets a similar feeling when she attends an NFL game to support her man.
“I said that about Taylor, too,” Reid stated. “I mean, she comes to the game, she can kind of escape having to be the show.”
Reid explained how Kelce has “grown into” his fame, partially because of his “ridiculous” “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.
“He’s an outgoing guy,” the sportsman continued. “I mean, he comes into a room and he’s going to light the room up. Everybody’s his best friend. Until you prove him wrong, everybody’s a friend.”
As for whether Reid approves of all the hype surrounding his player, he shared, “I grew up in Hollywood, so I’m OK with it.”
“As long as they’re ready to go. Training camp is kind of that proving ground. If you’re not ready to go, it’s going to be obvious quickly,” he said of Travis not getting to distracted.
Travis’ European summer is about to come to an end since Chiefs training camp begins on Sunday, July 21. The athlete made quite the impression while attending many of Swift’s global concerts, including her performance in London, where he made an appearance onstage.
Travis, also 34, talked about his cameo on the July 3 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, admitting it was his idea to be in one of Taylor’s shows.
"Listen, the one thing I told myself is, ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over [to] this d--- couch,'” he said of his part of the performance, where he was required to pick up Taylor and carry her across the stage. "The golden rule was, ‘Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'"
"It was a blast, I had so much fun. It was an honor being on stage, obviously, with Taylor, but even Kam and Jan, knowing Kam’s brother Kalen Saunders, we played together in KC, won two Super Bowls together. … [He’s] one of my all-time favorite teammates, so to be able to rock the field with him and now rock the stage with his brother, you already know … it was an absolute blast," Travis gushed.