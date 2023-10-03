Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Clips of Son Tatum Playing and Walking Outside of Their Lavish California Mansion
Khloé Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her quality time with her son, Tatum Thompson.
On Monday, October 2, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share clips of the 1-year-old playing and walking outside in the backyard of her sprawling California mansion.
"No!" the concerned mom, 39, warned Tatum — who was wearing a white vest top and gray sweatpants — as he reached his hand in a birdbath and stuck it in his mouth. In the second clip, the little boy walked across the gravel all by himself before taking a tumble to the ground.
The moment of fun with her child comes after Khloé revealed how terrible her 30s have been after numerous failed relationships and heartache, including the father of her children, Tristan Thompson — whom she also shares daughter, True Thompson, 5, with.
"Most people are scared to turn 40," she said in the most recent episode of the family's Hulu show. "I have hated — every day of my 30s has been agony. Like, what the f---!"
"Of course, I've had some incredible moments in my 30s. I mean, I have two beautiful kids, I have great, great moments, I'm not — this has nothing to do with that," she admitted. "Besides that though. Every other day has been f------ torture."
With all of the public humiliation the Good American cofounder has gone through, she's continued to endure even more. As OK! previously reported, she hasn't been thrilled that sister Kim Kardashian has become so close to the cheating basketball star.
"They're definitely close, and they don't try to hide it — even from Khloé. It stings," an insider explained. "The last thing Khloé wants to see is the man who cheated on her stepping out with her sister."
"Kim is hitting the town with Tristan while Khloé is home taking care of the kids," the insider continued. "She's furious. Who can blame her for feeling completely betrayed? It's humiliating."
The tumultuous relationship deeply affected Khloé, especially when it came to moving on with her love life. "Khloé hasn't been with anyone since Tristan," the source said. "She just isn't able to get excited about any guy. The reality of dating makes her anxious. She'd rather just stay home and play with her kids."
The former couple began dating in 2016. While the reality star was pregnant with their daughter in 2018, the 32-year-old publicly cheated on Khloé. She later forgave him, only for the NBA player to step out on their relationship once again.