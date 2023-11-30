Khloé Kardashian Thinks Creating an OnlyFans Account for Her Feet Would Be 'Really Lucrative': 'I'll Put My Foot in Jello'
Khloé Kardashian may be a multimillionaire, but the reality star thinks she could earn even more dough if she tapped into a new market: selling photos of her feet.
On the Season 4 finale of The Kardashians, the mom-of-two joked about potentially creating an OnlyFans account to sell the pictures.
"I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet. I feel like it would be really lucrative," the 39-year-old said on the Thursday, November 30, episode.
Kardashian insisted she would cater to whatever her supporters wanted to see, quipping, "You want me to paint my toenails a special color? You got it. Put on pantyhose, if people still wear that, slowly? Sure."
"Take off a sock? Woohoo. Put my foot in some jello, I don’t know. Ohh, mud. Sand between my toes. I can keep going but I think you get the drift of my account," she concluded of the matter during a confessional scene.
Viewers were divided on her words, with one person writing on social media that she'd do "ANYTHING FOR ATTENTION 🤮🤮🤮."
"She’s right! If she wants an additional couple $ millions, she’ll do it," said another person on X, the platform formerly named Twitter.
"She said jokingly buttttt this idea will also work for her," one fan pointed out.
Kardashian's OnlyFans talk was one of the lighter moments of the season for the Good American co-founder, who has also candidly discussed the hardships she's endured co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson, who cheated on her more than once during their on-off romance.
She also aired out her issues with mom Kris Jenner's manager skills.
"You are only there until the contract is signed and then you dissipate until you want to bring me the next contract," the Strong Looks Better Naked author told her mother of how she struggles doing business alone. "I don't have a middle man to go to... you have no idea how I don't sleep, how I can't do any of the things that I should be doing because I’m trying to fix the f------."
"I have no team, no support. Before I take on another project, I need to fix the 20 that are so f----- up and I don't know how to even do that, and you don't know how to do that, because if you did, it would've been fixed by now and it's not," she continued. "There's not a lot of follow-through after something is done."
The mother-of-six, 68, acts as the manager to all of her children, of which Kardashian stated, "You don't give enough to each one cause you physically can't."
"You're disappointed in my performance and I feel terrible about that," the momager replied. "I want to find the thing that makes you happy. That's my job."
In a confessional scene, Kardashian explained that working with her mother creates a complicated dynamic.
"There's issues that I have had with my manager, not my mom..." she expressed. "And when I try to address those issues, I get a lot of push back and it's always a guilt trip thing that a mom would do, and those lines get really blurred."