Sending A MessageTristan Thompson Posts Makes Cryptic Instagram Post After Khloé Kardashian Drama: 'Keep Climbing'
Ignoring the haters. Tristan Thompson has been back in the spotlight since his infidelity and paternity scandal popped up again in a recent episode of The Kardashians, and though that's caused his social media to be plagued by trolls, he's trying to stand tall and defend himself.
"You can't fall if you don't climb. No happiness in living your life on the ground," he captioned a new Instagram post in which he stands on the first two steps of a marble staircase. "Keep climbing, step by step. 👟."
Some of his fans offered their support, with one writing, "If you climb you may fall - always get back up!" But unsurprisingly, plenty of ex Khloé Kardashian's fans took the opportunity to shade the 31-year-old athlete.
"Ohhh just shut up Tristan Trimester.... 🙄," one Instagram user quipped, referring to the fact that he has three children with three women, while another wrote, "Climbing in who’s bed now 🤔."
KHLOE KARDASHIAN HYSTERICALLY TROLLS KIM & PETE DAVIDSON FOR PDA SNAPS
It wasn't too long ago that the NBA player found himself in hot water for the umpteenth time, as a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed he was the father of her child. He denied it at first but then came clean after the paternity test came back as a match.
The pair's son Theo was born in December, meaning he cheated on Kardashian, 37, yet again, prompting him to issue a public statement and an apology to the reality star with whom he shares 4-year-old daughter True with.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," Thompson wrote. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
"Khloé, you don't deserve this," added the dad-of-three. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have cause you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
Though the Good American founder has forgiven him in the past for his wandering eye, it looks like this time was the final straw, as she's recently been linked to a mystery man.
As OK! previously reported, the guy in question is a private equity investor she met through sister Kim Kardashian. A source claimed things are still new between the pair, but the Strong Looks Better Naked author is feeling "really good" about how things are going.