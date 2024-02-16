'Even the Pets Had Work Done': Khloé Kardashian Accused of FaceTuning Photo of Her Cat
Is Khloé Kardashian going too far with the photo editing?
On Valentine's Day, the reality star uploaded a few snaps of herself and her kids celebrating the holiday at home, but the one picture of their cat made fans do a double take.
"In other pics the eyes are bright green, these eyes are turquoise blue!" one Instagram user commented on the snap of the feline, whose name is Grey Kitty.
"You can see the inconsistencies and blurs on the whiskers," someone else pointed out, accusing the mom-of-two of editing the pictures.
"Did she FaceTune off the whiskers?" asked another person, with a fourth joking, "Even the cat got work done."
This is hardly the first time Kardashian has been accused of editing and filtering pictures, though on some occasions, she's shot down the accusations — even though she's admitted in the past, "I love some Photoshop."
Last year, the blonde beauty revealed she sometimes questions whether she should even post a photo to the public, because "even when I barely did retouching, I’m so afraid to post it because people are gonna say I did."
Her affinity for tweaking pictures may stem from the constant criticism she receives about her looks.
"For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them every day by the world," she stated in 2021. "It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles, I am told that I couldn’t have done it all through hard work and I must have paid for it all.”
While the Strong Looks Better Naked author has insisted that her body overhaul came from a change in exercise and diet, she confessed to undergoing rhinoplasty and getting some injections. However, she refuses to be shamed for it.
"My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner," she told a social media user. "But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."
