'Even the Pets Had Work Done': Khloé Kardashian Accused of FaceTuning Photo of Her Cat

Her affinity for tweaking pictures may stem from the constant criticism she receives about her looks.

"For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them every day by the world," she stated in 2021. "It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles, I am told that I couldn’t have done it all through hard work and I must have paid for it all.”