Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Warn Kim Kardashian to Be Careful Amid New Romance With Odell Beckham Jr.: She 'Doesn't Need to Babysit'
Does Odell Beckham Jr. meet the Kardashian-Jenner standards?
According to a source, Kim Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Khloé Kardashian may not think her rumored new beau — who is a wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens — is the right guy for the Skims founder.
The insider recounted how the athlete, who was spotted with Kim for the first time Super Bowl weekend, was seen partying at the Spearmint Rhino strip club solo while on the trip.
“The last thing Kim wants to do is police Odell,” they said of the 43-year-old mother-of-four. “But she doesn’t want a guy who’s still doing these types of things, either.”
Kris and Khloé have even allegedly warned Kim to be careful amid her romance with the 31-year-old hunk after finding out about this behavior. Friends of the reality TV star are also telling her to take it slow with the father-of-one.
“Kim shouldn’t need to babysit the guy she’s dating,” the insider. “So, maybe, Odell isn’t Mr. Right.”
As OK! previously reported, Khloé may be cautious of Odell from personal experience, however, she has still given her sibling the green light to date him.
“Khloé has fully given Kim her blessing to go for it,” a source said of the Good American co-founder who previously was rumored to have had a fling with Odell. “It was nothing serious between Odell and Khloé — they had a few flirtatious moments. Khloé ultimately wants Kim to find someone and be happy.”
The 39-year-old was originally linked to the football player in 2016, when MediaTakeOut claimed they had been seeing each other for a few months. They were also spotted at Drake's Memorial Day pool party in Hidden Hills.
Images of the two were then obtained by TMZ at the time, which displayed Khloé cozying up to Odell at the event. An inside source even claimed the duo “looked like a couple” and were “definitely into each other.”
Despite all the speculation, Entertainment Tonight shared they had only “hung out twice,” and another insider dished the pair were “just flirting at a party” to Us Weekly.
Although her sibling may have had a flirtation with Odell, it has not stopped Kim from wanting to take next steps in their relationship.
"They’ve hooked up multiple times over the past several months," yet another source spilled. "But Odell draws the line about anything more than super casual."
However, Odell has seemingly been dragging his feet when it comes to committing to the brunette beauty.
"He has given all the usual excuses about not wanting the limelight and needing to focus on his game," they added.
"At least go out to dinner with her!" the insider stated. "She says their hookups are super s--- and fun, but she wants more."
"On the one hand there’s this desire to give Odell an ultimatum, but she doesn’t want to come across as needy and drive him away. She’s been biding her time, but it really does annoy her that he won’t even step out at Nobu! She’s between a rock and a hard place," they concluded.
