Khloé Kardashian's 'Overfilled' Face on 'The Kardashians' Sparks Fan Criticism: 'She's Looking Very Catwoman'
The latest episode of The Kardashians has viewers talking about Khloé Kardashian's appearance.
In a scene where the star is free of makeup and working out in the home gym, her face looks a bit different than in the past, causing social media users to accuse her of going over the top with procedures.
"Yikes, she's looking very [catwoman] here," one person said on Reddit, referring to Jocelyn Wildenstein.
"She’s overfilled and inflamed," said another, while a third commented, "Seriously this is how my face swells when I’m on my way into anaphylactic shock."
"She needs to get it all dissolved and just rock her natural face for a bit," a fourth fan wrote. "Learn to love yourself girl you weren’t ugly."
Kardashian's looks have been scrutinized for years, and she admitted that all the chatter takes a toll on her.
“I had the most confidence. I was chubby and in a skintight body-con dress. You couldn’t tell me otherwise," the mom-of-two, 39, said of how she felt before becoming famous. "Society gave me insecurities.”
"I’ve been torn apart, the minute that I’ve gone on TV, that I didn’t look like my sisters so therefore it’s not good enough. And then when I started whatever, changing my look — you… get better makeup, you do fillers, you do whatever, I had a nose job, and there’s still people constantly bullying you," the reality star explained on an episode of the family's Hulu series.
"So it’s, like, which one is it?” Kardashian questioned. “You didn’t like me then, you don’t like me [now] — you have to do things for yourself.”
“We’re still growing and evolving, and it’s just unfair, I think, to have so much pressure put on people. I think we’re all just trying to do the best we can,” she added.
One of the reasons behind her face's different appearance could be due to having a tumor removed from her cheek, as after the spot healed, she got filler to help smooth out the indentation.
"I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day," the Good American co-founder shared on social media earlier this year. "I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey."
"I look insane in these pics but I'm just so happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don't even know how else to word this," she added, referring to photos of herself before injections and after to fill the indentation. "This is my indentation before my Armenian Tribe helped fill my cheek with the ok from Dr. Fischer. I waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe."