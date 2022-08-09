Newly Single Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Famous Curves In Sultry Black Dress After Welcoming Baby. No 2
One hot mama! Khloé Kardashian is looking good and likely feeling even better after the recent expansion of her brood.
The Kardashians star, 38, was seen stunning in a tight-hugging black dress that showed off her hourglass curves while grabbing dinner with a friend at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, August 8, only three days after news broke that she and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child.
With her hair up in a tight high bun and her front pieces perfectly framing her face, Kardashian strutted through California, showing off the ultimate Revenge Body following her rumored split from her mystery private investor boyfriend. (Kardashian was first linked to the unknown man at the end of June, but things "fizzled out" soon after.)
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S DAUGHTER TRUE IS OBSESSED WITH HER NEW BABY BROTHER: 'SHE IS LOVING BEING A BIG SISTER'
It's safe to say that after a tumultuous past few months, which saw Kardashian's baby daddy admitting to previously cheating on her and fathering a child with the woman named Maralee Nichols, the reality star has finally gotten her happily ever after with her little family.
Kardashian already shares 4-year-old daughter True with the NBA pro but has been wanting to give her youngster a sibling for a while now, a dream that has finally come true with her newborn son.
Aside from the new mama-of-two's excitement, an insider spilled the baby boy's older sister is "very excited and very curious" about the new addition to their household. "She loves, loves, loves the baby.”
The Good American cofounder is still getting used to her expanded brood, as another source explained, “[Khloé is] taking the time to adjust to being a mom of two now,” and that the baby boy "will be with Khloé full time" following her split from the womanizer last year over his paternity scandal.
Kardashian and Thompson secretly reconciled last year, with the two planning on moving in together, before news broke that he previously stepped out on her, resulting in the birth of a baby boy, born in December 2021. Meanwhile, just one month prior, the former flames conceived their second child via surrogacy.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON WELCOME SECOND BABY VIA SURROGATE
After demanding a paternity test, Thompson confirmed in a January statement that he was the baby boy's father while apologizing to Kardashian for all he has put her through.
Despite the two not having spoken outside of coparenting since learning of Thompson's latest cheating scandal, it was announced last month that they were planning on welcoming another child.
“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," a rep for Kardashian said at the time. "We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”