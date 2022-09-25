Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up To '365 Days' Actor Michele Morrone Days After Tristan Thompson Sparked Rumors With OnlyFans Model

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Morrone haven't said a lot about the nature of their relationship, fans were quick to spot chemistry between the two.

"Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed," a fan wrote on Twitter. "You don't understand after I've seen that picture I need Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone together," wrote another.