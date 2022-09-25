Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up To '365 Days' Actor Michele Morrone Days After Tristan Thompson Sparked Rumors With OnlyFans Model
Cuddle buddies? Khloé Kardashian had a special fan backstage during the Milan Fashion Week — Netflix's 365 Days star Michele Morrone. The two were seen hanging out backstage in a picture posted by the Italian hunk on his Instagram Story.
Kardashian, 38, was seen sporting a sparkly black dress with a matching handbag and sunglasses as she posed for the picture. 31-year-old Morrone rocked black trousers with an orange shirt. He wrapped his arm around the reality TV star in the picture, appearing to whisper something in her ear.
While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Morrone haven't said a lot about the nature of their relationship, fans were quick to spot chemistry between the two.
"Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed," a fan wrote on Twitter. "You don't understand after I've seen that picture I need Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone together," wrote another.
The mother-of-two is currently navigating her life as a single woman after a source revealed in August that she was no longer involved in her rumored romance with a mysterious equity investor.
"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me," Kardashian revealed during the Thursday, September 22, episode of The Kardashians, which gave a glimpse at the birth of her baby boy via surrogate.
"Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," she added. "It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."
The new mother-of-two also noted that she was looking forward to starting her healing journey. "Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she shared during the episode of the Hulu reality show.
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, 31, seemingly permanently ended their on-again, off-again relationship late last year after it was revealed the NBA star had fathered another child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.
Meanwhile, the professional basketball player has been busy in his own life as a single man. As OK! previously reported, he was spotted leaving a concert afterparty on Wednesday, September 21, with 24-year-old OnlyFans model Juanita JCV.