Khloé Kardashian Sassily Hits Back At Troll Who Claims She Doesn't 'Spend Time' With Her Kids
Don't mess with this mama bear! While Khloé Kardashian excitedly showed off the silver sparkly outfit she wore to Beyoncé's Saturday September 10, birthday party, a hater tried to rain on her parade by making a baseless negative comment about her parenting.
"When do you spend time with your kids?" asked the troll, to which she quipped back, "When they are awake baby doll."
The Good American founder's rebuttal comes less than two months after she and on-off beau, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their second child together. They've yet to announce the name of the baby boy, but Kardashian, 37, has shared a few tidbits about the bundle of joy, insisting that the drama with the NBA player — he cheated on Kardashian and fathered a child with the other woman— hasn't put a damper on motherhood.
"I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]," the reality star gushed. "It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously."
The coparents' 4-year-old daughter, True, is just as happy to have another kid in the household.
"True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister," one source spilled, while another added that the mom-of-two "loves watching her and seeing her in this new role. She's in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."
As OK! previously shared, a source claimed the Strong Looks Better Naked author and Thompson, 31, "agreed" that she would have "sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time."
Still, Kardashian has faith that the athlete will be a present father for their little ones. "One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," another confidante explained. "Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too."
The on-off couple have been sparking rumors of a reconciliation, as not only did they both attend Queen B's birthday bash, but Thompson also "liked" the star's sexy Instagram post. Stay tuned!