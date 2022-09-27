Khloé Kardashian Is Proud Of Herself For Staying Strong Amid Tristan Thompson Drama: 'I'm The Photo Of Resilience'

You can't keep Khloé Kardashian down! In a sneak peek for the next episode of The Kardashians — which will chronicle life after she and unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child — the reality star seems to be skimming an online article that details her troubled love life.

"It says I'm not resilient," the Good American founder reads off a computer screen while lounging on a bed with sister Kendall Jenner. Needless to say, Kardashian didn't think that was accurate, prompting her to declare, "I'm the photo of resilience!"