Khloé Kardashian Thinks Scott Peterson Wouldn't Have Been Convicted of Murdering His Pregnant Wife If TikTok Was Around During 2004 Trial
Oct. 9 2026, Updated 2:45 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian believes Scott Peterson might never have been convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, if TikTok existed during his trial.
The reality star, 42, shared her opinion during the October 7 episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast while speaking with Peterson's former defense attorney, Mark Geragos.
"Do you think if the TikTok detectives were around during the era of Scott Peterson...?" Kardashian asked.
"Never would have been convicted," Geragos replied.
"I agree," Kardashian responded.
Khloé Kardashian Says Scott Peterson's Case 'Scares' Her
Kardashian explained that she recently watched a documentary examining disputed evidence in the case while traveling.
"I was hanging on every word everyone was saying," she admitted.
She expressed particular concern about the handling of a burglary across the street from the Peterson family home.
"It scares me," Kardashian said, questioning how investigators established the burglary's timeline.
Her remarks reflected her reaction to the defense's arguments, rather than any new finding that Peterson was wrongly convicted.
Mark Geragos Believes Online Investigators Could Have Changed the Case
Geragos, who represented Peterson during his 2004 murder trial, argued that online communities could have helped uncover information that deserved greater attention.
The attorney discussed how social media users now examine court documents, revisit witness accounts and investigate details of high-profile cases.
He has continued challenging Peterson's conviction, maintaining that investigators overlooked alternative explanations for his spouse's disappearance.
However, the prosecution's case resulted in a jury finding Peterson guilty of murdering his wife and their unborn son.
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Scott Peterson's Defense Has Challenged the Evidence
Peterson was convicted in 2004 of first-degree murder in Laci's death and second-degree murder in the death of their unborn son, Conner.
His defense has repeatedly questioned evidence surrounding a nearby burglary and other potential leads.
In April 2026, a California judge rejected his legal team's attempt to introduce additional evidence, finding that the arguments largely revisited theories already considered during the original proceedings.
He continues to maintain his innocence.
Scott Peterson Remains in Prison
Laci disappeared from her Modesto, Calif., home on Christmas Eve in 2002 while eight months pregnant.
Her remains and Conner's were discovered along San Francisco Bay in April 2003.
Peterson was originally sentenced to death, but his death sentence was overturned in 2020. He was subsequently resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.