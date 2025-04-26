Scott Peterson's Brutal Prison Assault Triggers Chilling Warnings From Ex-Inmate

"These high-profile people, no matter what they did, they still get protected. You can't target them because they'll come after you. They are really strict with that," he shared.

Peterson's criminal saga began on April 18, 2003, just days after the bodies of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner, were discovered. Little did he know that from his initial efforts to help in the search, he'd quickly become the prime suspect when his affair with Amber Frey came to light.

Despite claiming innocence — stating he was fishing when Laci disappeared— was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in 2004, landing him on death row soon after.