or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Scott Peterson
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

Scott Peterson's Brutal Prison Assault Triggers Chilling Warnings From Ex-Inmate

Photo of Scott Peterson
Source: Mega

Convicted killer Scott Peterson was attacked in prison, prompting ex-inmate Gene Borello to issue a chilling warning.

By:

April 26 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Murder convict Scott Peterson has a new reason to worry while behind bars.

Former inmate Gene Borello, who’s seen the darker sides of the penitentiary system, shared that not even the guards feel safe in the company of inmates, especially after reports surfaced of Peterson’s violent assault in the prison yard.

"Even the cops are scared," Borello, who spent time behind bars for racketeering, shared with In Touch.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scott Peterson
Source: Mega

Gene Borello, a former inmate, said high-profile prisoners like Scott Peterson are never truly safe behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

"These high-profile people, no matter what they did, they still get protected. You can't target them because they'll come after you. They are really strict with that," he shared.

Peterson's criminal saga began on April 18, 2003, just days after the bodies of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner, were discovered. Little did he know that from his initial efforts to help in the search, he'd quickly become the prime suspect when his affair with Amber Frey came to light.

Despite claiming innocence — stating he was fishing when Laci disappeared— was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in 2004, landing him on death row soon after.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scott Peterson
Source: Mega

Scott Peterson was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Laci, in 2003.

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Scott remains in limbo. Even within the designated "sensitive needs yard," where inmates are housed for safety, his problems haven't faded.

Borello, who just spent time at the same facility as accused murderer Luigi Mangione, said there was the growing threat from inmates serving life sentences.

MORE ON:
Scott Peterson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scott Peterson
Source: Mega

Despite being in a protective facility, Scott Peterson remains vulnerable against hardened criminals.

Article continues below advertisement

"You're locked up with guys that have six consecutive life sentences. They don't care, they don't have anything," he warned. "They're miserable, waking up with nothing to live for. So you bump into him and he feels like you disrespected him, he's putting something in your neck."

The horror unfolded on March 6 when Scott found himself entangled in a prison brawl with another inmate, Charles Miles. Reportedly, the scuffle escalated to the point where Scott bit Charles' thumb as Charles began "beating the h--- out of him," according to Court TV.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scott Peterson
Source: Mega

Scott Peterson is currently behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Gene's chilling insights extended further: "Even the guards are scared" to cross hardened criminals inside prison walls.

It's a volatile mix where a misstep can lead to fatal consequences, he noted, adding that if you "bump into" the wrong person, "they'll kill you."

Scott's future remains uncertain, particularly with the L.A. Innocence Project's recent involvement in his case, hoping access to old evidence could pave the way for a new trial.

"If I have a chance to show people what the truth is... it would be the biggest thing I can accomplish right now," Scott stated in a recent Peacock documentary.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.