Scott Peterson's Brutal Prison Assault Triggers Chilling Warnings From Ex-Inmate
Murder convict Scott Peterson has a new reason to worry while behind bars.
Former inmate Gene Borello, who’s seen the darker sides of the penitentiary system, shared that not even the guards feel safe in the company of inmates, especially after reports surfaced of Peterson’s violent assault in the prison yard.
"Even the cops are scared," Borello, who spent time behind bars for racketeering, shared with In Touch.
"These high-profile people, no matter what they did, they still get protected. You can't target them because they'll come after you. They are really strict with that," he shared.
Peterson's criminal saga began on April 18, 2003, just days after the bodies of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner, were discovered. Little did he know that from his initial efforts to help in the search, he'd quickly become the prime suspect when his affair with Amber Frey came to light.
Despite claiming innocence — stating he was fishing when Laci disappeared— was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in 2004, landing him on death row soon after.
Currently, Scott remains in limbo. Even within the designated "sensitive needs yard," where inmates are housed for safety, his problems haven't faded.
Borello, who just spent time at the same facility as accused murderer Luigi Mangione, said there was the growing threat from inmates serving life sentences.
"You're locked up with guys that have six consecutive life sentences. They don't care, they don't have anything," he warned. "They're miserable, waking up with nothing to live for. So you bump into him and he feels like you disrespected him, he's putting something in your neck."
The horror unfolded on March 6 when Scott found himself entangled in a prison brawl with another inmate, Charles Miles. Reportedly, the scuffle escalated to the point where Scott bit Charles' thumb as Charles began "beating the h--- out of him," according to Court TV.
Gene's chilling insights extended further: "Even the guards are scared" to cross hardened criminals inside prison walls.
It's a volatile mix where a misstep can lead to fatal consequences, he noted, adding that if you "bump into" the wrong person, "they'll kill you."
Scott's future remains uncertain, particularly with the L.A. Innocence Project's recent involvement in his case, hoping access to old evidence could pave the way for a new trial.
"If I have a chance to show people what the truth is... it would be the biggest thing I can accomplish right now," Scott stated in a recent Peacock documentary.