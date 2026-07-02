Kid Rock Reveals Bizarre Details About His Drunk Phone Calls With Donald Trump

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Kid Rock has admitted that he regularly drunk-dials President Donald Trump late on Friday and Saturday nights to "shoot the s---.” The 55-year-old singer, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, shared the bizarre details during an interview with Paul Murray for the Sky News Australia travelogue documentary Trump's America: 250 Years in the Making. Murray bluntly asked him what it is like to have a “buddy that’s running the world.”

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Source: MEGA Kid Rock said dialing Donald Trump is his personal 'drinking trick.'

Ritchie replied, saying it’s “f---ing awesome,” admitting that he treats calling the president as a personal "drinking trick.” He said he calls the 80-year-old POTUS around 11:00 p.m. or midnight on weekends. He targets these hours knowing Trump shares his short sleep schedule and is usually awake, and said the up-all-night senior president "always picks up" or calls back promptly to check in.

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'I Know He's Up'

Source: MEGA Kid Rock said Donald Trump almost 'always picks up' his late-night phone calls.

“You know, sitting around having some beers, it’s like 11, 12 on Friday or Saturday. I know he’s up. He sleeps like me. He sleeps like five hours,” he said. The conversations focus strictly on casual banter rather than international policies. Ritchie joked that Trump does not call him to ask what the U.S. should do in Iran. “I know when to get him, and he’s so gracious. He always picks up, or he’ll call and check in just to shoot the s--- most of the time,” continued the singer. “He’s not calling me to [ask], ‘Hey, what should we do in Iran, Bob?’ I don’t get those calls.”

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'Greatest S--- Show on Earth'

Source: MEGA Kid Rock said he and Donald Trump simply 'shoot the s---' during their phone calls.

The “All Summer Long” singer stated that he enjoys the boozy chats, noting that his close friendship gives him an inside look at the chaos going on in his administration. “I enjoy the h--- out of hanging out with him and talking with him and just having a front row seat to the greatest s--- show on Earth," Kid Rock joked. While he openly discusses his drinking habits during the calls, Trump famously abstains from alcohol entirely.

'I Like Kid Rock'

Source: MEGA Kid Rock defended Donald Trump's crypto ventures.