Kid Rock Reveals Bizarre Details About His Drunk Phone Calls With Donald Trump
July 2 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Kid Rock has admitted that he regularly drunk-dials President Donald Trump late on Friday and Saturday nights to "shoot the s---.”
The 55-year-old singer, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, shared the bizarre details during an interview with Paul Murray for the Sky News Australia travelogue documentary Trump's America: 250 Years in the Making.
Murray bluntly asked him what it is like to have a “buddy that’s running the world.”
Ritchie replied, saying it’s “f---ing awesome,” admitting that he treats calling the president as a personal "drinking trick.”
He said he calls the 80-year-old POTUS around 11:00 p.m. or midnight on weekends.
He targets these hours knowing Trump shares his short sleep schedule and is usually awake, and said the up-all-night senior president "always picks up" or calls back promptly to check in.
'I Know He's Up'
“You know, sitting around having some beers, it’s like 11, 12 on Friday or Saturday. I know he’s up. He sleeps like me. He sleeps like five hours,” he said.
The conversations focus strictly on casual banter rather than international policies. Ritchie joked that Trump does not call him to ask what the U.S. should do in Iran.
“I know when to get him, and he’s so gracious. He always picks up, or he’ll call and check in just to shoot the s--- most of the time,” continued the singer. “He’s not calling me to [ask], ‘Hey, what should we do in Iran, Bob?’ I don’t get those calls.”
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'Greatest S--- Show on Earth'
The “All Summer Long” singer stated that he enjoys the boozy chats, noting that his close friendship gives him an inside look at the chaos going on in his administration.
“I enjoy the h--- out of hanging out with him and talking with him and just having a front row seat to the greatest s--- show on Earth," Kid Rock joked.
While he openly discusses his drinking habits during the calls, Trump famously abstains from alcohol entirely.
'I Like Kid Rock'
Ritchie also brushed off criticism regarding new financial disclosures outlining Trump's White House profits. He defended Trump's crypto ventures by calling him a "f---ing businessman.”
Kid Rock remains one of Trump's most visible celebrity allies, recently headlining a Turning Point USA halftime show intended to compete with the Super Bowl halftime headliner Bad Bunny.
When the musician sparked controversy after two US Army Apache helicopters conducted a controversial low-altitude flyover and hover above his Nashville, Tenn. home, Trump publicly defended him, stating: “They like Kid Rock? I like Kid Rock. Maybe they were trying to defend him.”