'So Desperate': Kid Rock Mocked After Awkwardly Flirting With BBC Reporter On Air
A swing and a miss!
Longtime Donald Trump supporter Kid Rock faced backlash on social media after he flirted with a BBC journalist during a Monday, January 20, interview.
While talking with Caitríona Perry about Trump's second inauguration, he called her "s---" and appeared to hint at asking her out on a date.
"I can’t see you right now, so I don’t know what you look like," Perry said.
"I look like I’m ready to hit the slopes. I can tell you, I’m in full-on ski gear here with my hat, gloves, the whole thing," the singer responded. "Ready to rock because you’ve got to be wrapped up against the elements, don’t you?"
"I love to go skiing," he continued. "You sound s---, you want to go with me?"
Perry appeared surprised by the unexpected turn in the conversation and paused, as if unsure how to respond.
"Well, we won’t get into that right here," she said finally. "So, no skiing today, we’ve got a day of broadcasting to do."
- Kid Rock Disses Michelle Obama for Her Decision to Skip Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'She Seems a Little Angry'
- Jimmy Kimmel Would Like to See Donald Trump Pick 'Kid Rock or a Pumpkin Full of Chicken Nuggets' as His VP
- Presidential Candidate Steve Laffey SLAMS Donald Trump's Verbal Attack On Rihanna: He Should Focus On 'Real Issues'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As the clip circulated the Internet, one X user wrote, "Kid Rock flirting on BBC News is some of the most awkward television you'll see this year," and another replied, "She curved him so hard RIP my dude."
Another critic of the conservative rocker said, "He's so desperate," and a fourth person lamented, "This is excruciating. Well played BBC presenter in shutting it down."
Other users on X called him a "creepy" and said the interview moment was "embarrassing."
This comes days after the musician weighed in on Michelle Obama's decision not to attend Trump's swearing-in at his 2025 inauguration. During a recent sit-down on Jesse Watters Primetime, Kid Rock was asked to share why he believed she wouldn't be there when other first ladies were set to attend.
"I don't know," he admitted. "She seems a little angry. I don't know. If you can't say something nice..."
He also pointed out that he agreed to perform at former President Barack Obama's inauguration despite not agreeing with him politically.
"I would kindly remind her that years back, when Barack was first selected — I did not vote for him — but they asked me to play the inauguration and I played it," he noted. "I went and had a good time. I went out of respect for the presidency."