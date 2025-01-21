'So Desperate': Kid Rock Mocked After Awkwardly Flirting With BBC Reporter On Air

While talking with Caitríona Perry about Trump's second inauguration, he called her "s---" and appeared to hint at asking her out on a date.

"I can’t see you right now, so I don’t know what you look like," Perry said.

"I look like I’m ready to hit the slopes. I can tell you, I’m in full-on ski gear here with my hat, gloves, the whole thing," the singer responded. "Ready to rock because you’ve got to be wrapped up against the elements, don’t you?"