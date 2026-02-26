Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart Urges Nancy Guthrie's Family Not to 'Give Up' on Finding Missing Mom Alive: 'I Wouldn't Be Here'

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Smart is using her own kidnapping story as a prime reason Nancy Guthrie's family should not lose hope in finding the missing mom alive. During an appearance on the Thursday, February 26, episode of Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin's "Ladygang" podcast, Smart weighed in on Guthrie's disappearance while reflecting on being abducted from her Utah home in 2002 at age 14. Smart — who was rescued by police nine months after she vanished — urged Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings to keep searching for their mom, Nancy, no matter how long it may take.

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Smart wsa rescued nine months after she was abducted from her Utah home at age 14 in 2002.

"I know what law enforcement will tell you if a person disappears and they're not found within the first 24 to 48 hours — the chances of their survival drop down to almost zero percent," Elizabeth noted. "It's almost like they're dead. But I just always feel like we can't give up because if that was the mentality around my case, then I wouldn't be here today." The kidnapping survivor said her own story is an example of a miracle occurring in a case that seemed impossible to solve. "I did come back and there are other victims who do come back," explained Elizabeth — who was found after two individuals on the street recognized her captors, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Ileen Barzee, from an America's Most Wanted episode.

'Someone Does Know Something'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

She continued, "So, even though every passing day feels like we're losing more and more hope, or it seems like it's less likely that she'll be found, I think we just have to remind ourselves that we can never give up." Elizabeth echoed some of Savannah's comments made in a recent Instagram video pleading for the public's help in solving Nancy's disappearance. "We need everyone to keep their eyes open and someone will see something," the child safety activist declared. "Someone does know something."

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie is the 84-year-old mother of 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie.

Elizabeth encouraged anyone who notices something suspicious to act on it rather than just think, "Well, that seemed kind of strange." "Don't hesitate. Don't think that," she advised. "Just pick up the phone, call law enforcement, tell them what you know, tell them what you see." While Nancy has been missing for weeks, it's far less time than the nine months Elizabeth spent in captivity.

Nancy Guthrie's Family Offers $1 Million Reward for Mom's 'Recovery'

Source: MEGA Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.