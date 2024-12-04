Scott Disick Comments Flame Emoji on Kim Kardashian's Thong Photos
Kim Kardashian's racy dirt bike photo shoot has everyone talking — including Scott Disick!
On Wednesday, December 4, the makeup mogul, 44, posted pictures of herself riding a bike in a white SKIMS thong bodysuit, white tights, pointed-toe heels and a helmet, captioning the set, "enjoy the ride."
Though the dad-of-three shares his kids with the fashion designer's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, he chose to leave a flirtatious comment by writing, "Little [Surron] never hurt nobody 🔥," referring to the bike brand.
On the other hand, dozens of social media users thought Kim's riding outfit was a bit ridiculous, with one person writing, "Kimberly I know you rode that 17 feet down the road and hopped off of it after your photos were taken."
"Why [the f---] are you wearing that?" asked another individual, while a third said, "This is not artistic or interesting."
The father-of-three, 41, has remained close to his ex's family despite their split in 2015, and he's known to push the envelope when it comes to complimenting Khloé Kardashian.
On a 2024 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Scott flirted with the mother-of-two, 40, when she was wearing the SKIMS nipple bra.
"Those things look good," the Flip It Like Disick star declared, to which Kris Jenner, 69, said to her daughter, "I just, I mean, you can’t stop looking."
"I mean, I look no matter what," Scott admitted.
On another episode of the show, the Talentless founder admitted someone like Khloé would be his ideal partner.
"If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" momager Kris asked Scott, to which he responded by turning to the Good American co-founder and asking, "How tall are you?"
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," Scott continued. "She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying."
In a confessional scene, the matriarch spilled, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé. Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé ... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for."
Scott hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since he split from model Rebecca Donaldson in June 2022.
However, he did make headlines when rumored former fling Kristin Cavallari exposed his recent DM to her.
The Laguna Beach alum read his message on an episode of podcast: "I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and talk about the things you’ve got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over. I really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier just been busy trying to be the best dad I can be."
Cavallari, 37, wasn't impressed and called his message "manipulative" since it came not long after she broke up with Mark Estes.