Kim Kardashian Accused of Being 'Obsessed' With Herself After Sharing 'Ridiculous' Selfies

"Someones obsessed with themselves," one social media user wrote below the post — that the reality star later turned the comments off of. "Aren't you a mother? This seems ridiculous," another person harshly threw in.

Other people could not get over the alleged photoshop on the snap. "I think you’re missing a toe," a third commentator pointed out. "Her feet on the last slide is outrageous," a fourth added, while a fifth jokingly threw in, "Toe-tally! Where is it??"