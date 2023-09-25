Kim Kardashian Accused of Being 'Obsessed' With Herself After Sharing 'Ridiculous' Selfies
Another day, another selfie from Kim Kardashian that receives intense backlash.
On Sunday, September 24, the SKIMS founder, 42, took to Instagram to share one of her signature thirst traps for her millions of followers while rocking a pink two-piece bikini and lounging in her closet. However, Kardashian did not get the glowing response she may have wanted.
"Someones obsessed with themselves," one social media user wrote below the post — that the reality star later turned the comments off of. "Aren't you a mother? This seems ridiculous," another person harshly threw in.
Other people could not get over the alleged photoshop on the snap. "I think you’re missing a toe," a third commentator pointed out. "Her feet on the last slide is outrageous," a fourth added, while a fifth jokingly threw in, "Toe-tally! Where is it??"
Kardashian is no stranger to backlash. Although recently, the new actress received some praise for her new role as Siobhan Corbyn in the new season of American Horror Story.
"Kim Kardashian did her thing. She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you," one impressed Twitter user wrote. "Wait a minute ... Kim is actually eating on #AHS" one exclaimed, while another said, "Kim K out acting everyone was the biggest shock so far."
But of course, with the good reviews came the bad. "Kim sucks at acting. Why is she on this? Ruined it for me," one hater whined about The Kardashians star's performance.
"The true horror is Kim acting," a second displeased person wrote, while another added, "I'm not into Kim at all."
Kardashian has never been one to let the haters keep her down. In 2016, after sharing an almost completely nude selfie, the public and celebrities alike went after her for being so revealing with her body on the internet.
"I don't do drugs, I hardly drink, I've never committed a crime, and yet I'm a bad role model for being proud of my body?" she wrote in a post at the time responding to the hate. "I am empowered by my body ... I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin. It's 2016. The body-shaming and s----shaming it's like, enough is enough. I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my s--------. You be you, and let me be me."
In a rebuttal to a bare selfie while pregnant with her son Saint, now 7, Kardashian stood up for herself once again, writing, "First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it SMH! Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process."