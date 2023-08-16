Kim Kardashian Bashed After Debuting New 'Willy Wonka' Haircut: 'Lord Kimquaad’
A whole new 'do!
In a recent advertisement for her business Skims, Kim Kardashian debuted a drastic haircut. In the clip, The Kardashians star wore a black T-shirt and leggings to match her latest short dark-brown bob.
The internet erupted over the look, including many haters, who blasted the reality TV personality for the change.
"Okkkk Lord Kimquaad!" one user penned, referencing the Shrek character Lord Farquaad, while another added, "It's giving Willy Wonka."
"Looks like the lady from The Incredibles," a third noted, while a fourth said, "Karen Kardashian."
Others compared the 42-year-old to her mother, with one saying, "I thought that was Kris Jenner, while another added, "Ever since Kris said she's becoming the leader of the family Kim has been morphing into her."
Multiple fans also pointed out how much the hairstyle looks like older sister Kourtney Kardashian's.
"She stole Kourtney's look," someone wrote, while another said, "No that's clearly Kourtney."
As OK! previously reported, the feud between Kourtney and Kim has become very public over the last few months after the family's reality TV show exposed the drama.
A source recently opened up about the brawling siblings, who began fighting after Kim collaborated with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on a collection just weeks after the fashion duo designed Kourtney's entire Italian wedding to Travis Barker.
"This feud is very real. There is so much animosity between the two sisters, and each one feels she is right," the insider spilled. "The tension between them is worse than ever."
"Kourtney feels like Kim stabbed her in the back out of pure greed," they added of the 44-year-old. "The fact that it was over money makes it even more devastating."
Despite the last few months being very exciting for the Poosh founder and her hubby, who announced they were expecting in June, the source revealed that the joyous news "hasn't brought the two sisters closer."
"It wouldn't be surprising if Kourtney just quit the show," they continued about the possibility of the soon-to-be mom-of-four's TV exit. "She doesn't need this stress — or Kim — in her life."