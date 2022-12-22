OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her New Blonde Hair As She & Khloé Kardashian Go Roller Skating — Pics

kim kardashian blonde hair
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram
By:

Dec. 22 2022, Published 4:00 a.m. ET

A fun outing! Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian seemed like they were enjoying some time at a roller skating rink on Wednesday, December 21.

The star, 42, took to Instagram to share some shots from the day. "💡🎥💥," she captioned two photos and a video of herself.

In the first video, Kim is throwing a peace sign at the camera, and in the second photo, she and the Good American co-founder took a mirror selfie.

Though the Skims founder didn't confirm what she and Khloé, 38, were filming, it's most likely for the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

screen shot at pm
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Some fans were excited that Kim decided to change her hair color again. One person wrote, "You went blondeeee 🤭🤭🤭," while another said, "Stunning, Kim."

A third person added, "You look amazing ❤️."

As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-four — she shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with ex Kanye West — has been posting a lot on social media as of late.

On December 19, the reality star shared a snap of her rear end, writing, "Looking back at ‘22 😉."

While some people praised the photo, others couldn't help but slam the sexy snap.

"Really Kim?! Come on.... I know you don't care but gosh this is so cringe 😢," one user commented about wrote, while another joked about her 9-year-old daughter, North, writing, "Oh lord NORTHWEST COVER YOUR EYES SWEETHEART."

screen shot at pm
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

"Are you that thirsty?" another user questioned, while an additional user added, "Really Kim? Nobody cares. One more fumed, "ur trying too hard these days ugh."

Kim was also roasted when she wore an all-black outfit to the Hilton's holiday party in mid-December.

"I guess Kim dressed for Halloween while everyone else is dressed elegantly for a Christmas party," one user noted of Kim's outfit.

"Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party," another said, while another added, "Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?"

