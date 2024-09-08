'Marketing Genius' Kris Jenner 'Knows' Kim Kardashian 'Getting Set Up by Her Kids Is Ratings Gold'

“Some people in Kim’s circle think this is pretty creepy and weird, but she thinks it’s totally cute and doesn’t see why she shouldn’t give it a shot,” the insider said of the Skims founder allowing daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm West, 5, to play matchmaker.

“Even though North is only 11, Kim always raves about how wise and mature she is, and Saint is obsessed with basketball and soccer, so he knows all the players and is very up on whose star is on the rise,” the source shared.