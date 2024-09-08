or
'Marketing Genius' Kris Jenner 'Knows' Kim Kardashian 'Getting Set Up by Her Kids Is Ratings Gold'

Composite photo of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her kids.
Source: MEGA/@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner 'loves' the matchmaking as a storyline on 'The Kardashians.'

By:

Sept. 8 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kris Jenner knows a good storyline for The Kardashians when she hears one!

According to a source, Kim Kardashian plans to have her kids help her find her next beau, while Jenner hopes to catch it all on camera.

Source: MEGA

According to a source, Kris Jenner thinks Kim Kardashians having her kids set her up is a great idea.

“Some people in Kim’s circle think this is pretty creepy and weird, but she thinks it’s totally cute and doesn’t see why she shouldn’t give it a shot,” the insider said of the Skims founder allowing daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm West, 5, to play matchmaker.

“Even though North is only 11, Kim always raves about how wise and mature she is, and Saint is obsessed with basketball and soccer, so he knows all the players and is very up on whose star is on the rise,” the source shared.

Kardashian, who has been married three times, has only publicly dated ex Pete Davidson since her split from baby daddy Kanye West in 2021.

“She figures her kids know who’s appropriate for her better than any celebrity matchmaker could,” they continued. “Kim would rather take their advice about who to date than go on some dating website like Raya.”

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shares sons Saint and Psalm and daughters North and Chicago with ex Kanye West.

While the tots and Jenner are on board, Kardashian’s “sisters are all giving her major side-eye.”

The insider noted that Jenner sees her daughter’s romantic hardships as a way to make an extra buck.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has only publicly dated Pete Davidson since her divorce from Kanye West.

“She loves this as a storyline in the show and was the one who told Kim she should make a point to publicize it since she knew it would get everyone talking,” the source spilled. “Kris is a marketing genius and knows what will bring in the viewers and Kim getting set up by her kids is ratings gold in her view.”

As OK! previously reported, it seems that Kardashian took her mother’s advice, as on the August 14, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 43-year-old teased the audience about her kids’ efforts to find her next man.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian thinks 'her kids know who’s appropriate for her better than any celebrity matchmaker,' per a source.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up,” she expressed to host Jimmy Fallon. “They’re ready now, and I’m not.”

The celeb also explained their choices usually coincide with their interests.

Source: OK!
“They’re so particular. They make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player and I’m like, ‘If you only knew,’” she said of the offspring’s picks.

“Some of my kids want me to be with streamers. They have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up. And I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now,’” the mother-of-four shared.

