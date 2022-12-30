Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids.
The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit.
Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car.
KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF HER KIDS SINGING KANYE WEST'S SONG AS RAPPER CONTINUES TO MAKE OFFENSIVE REMARKS
Along with the fashion mogul's eldest daughter, 9-year-old North — who was also missing from the outing — West appeared to be nowhere in sight as his brood enjoyed quality time together after the Christmas holiday.
The "Heartless" rapper has seemed to be in hiding due to his ongoing legal woes after his ex financial manager, Thomas St. John, filed an extension to find West and serve him with a $4.5 million lawsuit.
"We have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel. As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West...the address for the current agent for service of process for Yeezy, LLC (“Yeezy”) on the Secretary of State website did not appear to be correct," the filing stated.
KANYE WEST CELEBRATES SON SAINT'S BIRTHDAY AT KIM KARDASHIAN'S HOUSE AFTER SUPPORTING HITLER & ANTISEMITISM
- Kim Kardashian Is Open To Having Baby No. 5: 'Embryos Are The Best Way To Go'
- 'Provide A Better Life Than This!': Kim Kardashian Under Fire After She Posted TikTok Video Which Showed Her 2 Dogs Living In Her Garage
- Kim Kardashian Insists 'It Wouldn't Affect Me' If She Was Robbed Of Jewels Again: 'I Don't Care About Stuff Like That'
"For Mr. West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally. Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses," the lawsuit continued.
"We will continue to make diligent and reasonable attempts to serve defendants," the legal papers noted, emphasizing that they will hire "appropriate agencies" to locate the musician — who has not been seen in days.
According to St. John, he is seeking $4.5 million in damages after alleging West never paid him $900,00 for an 18-month contract while working as his Chief Financial Officer.