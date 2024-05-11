Jared Kushner Working Behind the Scenes to Help Fundraise Father-in-Law Donald Trump’s Election Campaign: Report

According to recent reports, Kushner has been actively engaged in encouraging donors to attend a GOP fundraiser in New York.

Sources familiar with the matter mentioned that the Trump son-in-law personally reached out to individuals to bolster attendance and garner support for the event. A spokesperson for the former White House aide affirmed his commitment to assisting the campaign, stating that he is eager to connect with people looking to contribute.

Jared's parents, Seryl and Charles Kushner, are among more than a dozen co-hosts for the event, according to an invitation.