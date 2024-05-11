Jared Kushner Working Behind the Scenes to Help Fundraise Father-in-Law Donald Trump’s Election Campaign: Report
Jared Kushner, former advisor to President Donald Trump, has been reportedly working behind the scenes to support a potential second Trump presidency.
Despite earlier claims of distancing himself from the Trump administration post the January 6 Capitol insurrection, Kushner is allegedly actively involved in campaign efforts.
According to recent reports, Kushner has been actively engaged in encouraging donors to attend a GOP fundraiser in New York.
Sources familiar with the matter mentioned that the Trump son-in-law personally reached out to individuals to bolster attendance and garner support for the event. A spokesperson for the former White House aide affirmed his commitment to assisting the campaign, stating that he is eager to connect with people looking to contribute.
Jared's parents, Seryl and Charles Kushner, are among more than a dozen co-hosts for the event, according to an invitation.
Following his time as the former president's right-hand man at the White House, Jared's firm has received major Middle Eastern investments, including a reported $2 billion from the Saudi Arabian government.
Donald also pardoned his son-in-law's father, Charles, in 2020 after the real estate developer was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making unlawful campaign donations.
Ivanka, Trump's daughter, declared at the beginning of her father's third presidential run in November 2022 that she did not plan to be involved in his campaign and wanted to prioritize her children.
As OK! previously reported, Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump is co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and four of the ex-prez's five children — Donald Jr., 46, Eric, 40, Tiffany, 30, and Barron, 18 — will be delegates representing Florida at the Republican National Convention in July. Ivanka will reportedly be absent from the ceremony, sticking to her pledge to stay out of her father's 2024 campaign.
"She is very happy, living her best life," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care."
"She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved," the source explained. "The first election, she wanted to support him. She wanted to be a good daughter. She served his administration for four years, but she had enough. She doesn't want to do it anymore."
