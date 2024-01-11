'Just Like Your Sister!': Kim Kardashian Fans Think She Resembles Kourtney in New Snap
Is Kim Kardashian morphing into Kourtney Kardashian?
After the SKIMS founder, 43, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 11, to share some chic snaps of herself rocking a pair of baggy jeans and a black corset with some dark shades, people could not help but point out how much Kim looked like her older sister.
"Giving Kourtney vibes," one person pointed out in the comments section of the snap.
"You look just like your sister!" a second social media user exclaimed of Kim.
"I thought this was Kourt !! Twins 😍🔥," a third chimed in about the resemblance between the siblings.
"This is really good Kim. The second pic looks like Kourtney," a fourth said of the photo.
Although the two may look alike, Kim and Kourtney, 44, have been at odds over the past year after the media mogul started collaborating with Dolce and Gabbana, the same designer the Poosh founder wore for her wedding in 2022.
"I think last season was really hard. What’s harder than living it in real time is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living," Kourtney said in a recent episode of The Kardashians of feuding with her younger sibling.
In a candid phone call, Kourtney told Kim, "You’re talking about the b------- details because it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention."
After the American Horror Story star told her sibling she was "different," Kim added, "Well, your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are, so…"
"Is that helpful? You’re adding it into a fight to have a side; it’s you and my friends, and my kids, and everyone against me," Kourtney, who shares three kids, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick, said. "It’s just like you’re a f------ witch and I f------ hate you."
Despite the sister drama, Kourtney has been focused on her newborn baby boy with Travis Barker, Rocky.
“It really shows the other Kardashians that Kourtney can hold her own and is serious about pulling back from their brand and the whole reality-show circus,” the source said of her new chapter.
“They literally watch the baby sleep for hours,” the insider said of the happy couple and their little boy. “They can’t get enough of him. Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them."