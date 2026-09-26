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Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Cleavage as She Cuddles Up to Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton: Photos

Image of Kim Kardashian
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves while sharing another glimpse into her glamorous life on Instagram.

Sept. 26 2026, Published 5:44 a.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian is putting both her curves and her romance with Lewis Hamilton on display.

The Skims founder shared another glimpse into her glamorous life via Instagram, posting a series of sultry snaps that showed off her famous figure while also making room for her Formula 1 boyfriend in the photo dump.

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Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Cleavage

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Image of The SKIMS founder flaunted her cleavage in revealing looks as she posed for a series of sultry social media snaps.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

The SKIMS founder flaunted her cleavage in revealing looks as she posed for a series of sultry social media snaps.

Kardashian wasn't shy about showing some skin in the social media upload.

The 45-year-old flaunted her cleavage in a series of revealing looks while posing for the camera, continuing her streak of sharing snapshots with her millions of Instagram followers.

The reality star has been embracing several daring looks lately, including bikinis, body-hugging dresses and barely-there ensembles during her recent travels.

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Lewis Hamilton Makes an Appearance

Image of Lewis Hamilton also appeared in Kardashian's photo dump as the pair continue to make their romance increasingly public.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Lewis Hamilton also appeared in Kardashian's photo dump as the pair continue to make their romance increasingly public.

Kardashian also included Hamilton in the carousel, giving followers another peek at their increasingly public relationship.

The couple has become more comfortable sharing their romance on social media after initially keeping things relatively low-key.

Hamilton recently posted his own collection of photos from their time together, including a casual bike ride and romantic outings during their travels through Europe.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Been Traveling Together

Image of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have recently enjoyed romantic outings together across London, Paris and Lake Como.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have recently enjoyed romantic outings together across London, Paris and Lake Como.

The pair has packed plenty of quality time into their schedules.

They were recently spotted together in London, Paris and Lake Como, with Kardashian joining Hamilton for everything from bike rides to romantic dinners.

During one Paris date night, the mother-of-four stepped out in a fitted black midi dress featuring a lingerie-inspired bodice and lace detailing.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Are Going Public With Their Romance

Image of The couple stepped out together at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening in Los Angeles earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

The couple stepped out together at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Kardashian and Hamilton have also started attending high-profile events together.

On September 19, they attended the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. Though they skipped posting together on the red carpet, the couple was photographed together inside the star-studded celebration.

Their chemistry was also caught on camera, as Kardashian was seen wiping lipstick from Hamilton's lips following a kiss.

Between their romantic travels, social media posts and increasingly frequent public appearances, Kardashian and Hamilton don't appear to be hiding their relationship anymore.

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