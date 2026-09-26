Top Slots Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Cleavage as She Cuddles Up to Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton: Photos Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves while sharing another glimpse into her glamorous life on Instagram. Taylor Camp Sept. 26 2026, Published 5:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kim Kardashian is putting both her curves and her romance with Lewis Hamilton on display. The Skims founder shared another glimpse into her glamorous life via Instagram, posting a series of sultry snaps that showed off her famous figure while also making room for her Formula 1 boyfriend in the photo dump.

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Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Cleavage

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM The SKIMS founder flaunted her cleavage in revealing looks as she posed for a series of sultry social media snaps.

Kardashian wasn't shy about showing some skin in the social media upload. The 45-year-old flaunted her cleavage in a series of revealing looks while posing for the camera, continuing her streak of sharing snapshots with her millions of Instagram followers. The reality star has been embracing several daring looks lately, including bikinis, body-hugging dresses and barely-there ensembles during her recent travels.

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Lewis Hamilton Makes an Appearance

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Lewis Hamilton also appeared in Kardashian's photo dump as the pair continue to make their romance increasingly public.

Kardashian also included Hamilton in the carousel, giving followers another peek at their increasingly public relationship. The couple has become more comfortable sharing their romance on social media after initially keeping things relatively low-key. Hamilton recently posted his own collection of photos from their time together, including a casual bike ride and romantic outings during their travels through Europe.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Been Traveling Together

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have recently enjoyed romantic outings together across London, Paris and Lake Como.

The pair has packed plenty of quality time into their schedules. They were recently spotted together in London, Paris and Lake Como, with Kardashian joining Hamilton for everything from bike rides to romantic dinners. During one Paris date night, the mother-of-four stepped out in a fitted black midi dress featuring a lingerie-inspired bodice and lace detailing.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Are Going Public With Their Romance

Source: MEGA The couple stepped out together at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening in Los Angeles earlier this month.