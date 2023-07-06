Kim Kardashian Flaunts Enviable Abs in Skimpy Blue Bikini After Revealing She Has a Famous Secret 'Crush': Photos
Kim Kardashian is living it up this summer!
The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 5, to share snaps showing off her toned physique in an electric blue bikini while partying on the beach with friends during a past vacation.
"Take us back to Turks," Kardashian wrote beside the photo of herself throwing her hands in the air on a white sandy beach with two pals by her side.
The celebratory update comes as The Kardashians star revealed during an appearance on Hailey Bieber's YouTube series, Who's In My Bathroom? that she has a famous secret "crush" as she continues to live her best single life.
While playing the game "Truth or Shot," the model asked Kardashian who her celebrity crush is at the moment. "I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true," she said with a slight smile.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted that the person who she has her eye on does not know her feelings — yet. "I'm more into privacy these days," Kardashian explained.
"So, she has a crush she just doesn't want to say," Bieber teased the reality star before adding, "That's cute for you!"
Kardashian infamously dated Pete Davidson in the fall of 2021 until August 2022, following the end of her six-year marriage to Kanye West — with whom she shares children North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 Psalm, 4.
During a recent episode of her family's Hulu show, the 42-year-old opened up about what she's now looking for in a guy. "I don't like the old thing. But I don't like the really young thing either," she told Scott Disick.
Kardashian also hinted that she's been seeing a secret love interest she calls "Freddy" to keep his identity under wraps.
"Here's the thing: if you are seen with someone, then if it's starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you're so embarrassed that it was so quick," she revealed.