Sofía Vergara and Lewis Hamilton Are Not Dating Despite Sparking Romance Rumors With NYC Outing: Sources

This comes after the mother-of-one — she shares son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 33, with an ex — revealed she hopes to discover "health, money, a boyfriend ... or a lover, maybe" in the new year.

Vergara was previously romantically linked to her orthoepic surgeon boyfriend Justin Saliman in late 2023, but she admitted she was "kind of single" again one year later, hinting they may have quietly parted ways.

"Sofía’s not crying into her pillow over Justin," a source dished at the time. "Their lives are so different right now, but Sofía hopes they can be friends ... Sofía’s all about spontaneity and having fun, and Justin’s a professional with a schedule; he can’t jet off at the last moment."