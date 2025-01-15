Sofía Vergara and Lewis Hamilton Are Not Dating Despite Sparking Romance Rumors With NYC Outing: Sources
Sofía Vergara may be hoping for a boyfriend in the new year, but it doesn't seem like she's found him just yet.
The Modern Family star, 52, briefly sparked dating rumors with hunky Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 40, after she was photographed having lunch with him in New York City earlier this week, but according to sources, they are just friends.
Despite the pair being all smiles in a number of candid snapshots, Vergara and Hamilton were simply "casually lunching with a big group of friends," sources dished to a news outlet.
Vergara looked as beautiful as ever in jeans, a black top and a white jacket. She acccessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Hamilton sported a brown plaid shirt, jeans, a fur bucket-style hat and a pair of brown-framed shades.
This comes after the mother-of-one — she shares son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 33, with an ex — revealed she hopes to discover "health, money, a boyfriend ... or a lover, maybe" in the new year.
Vergara was previously romantically linked to her orthoepic surgeon boyfriend Justin Saliman in late 2023, but she admitted she was "kind of single" again one year later, hinting they may have quietly parted ways.
"Sofía’s not crying into her pillow over Justin," a source dished at the time. "Their lives are so different right now, but Sofía hopes they can be friends ... Sofía’s all about spontaneity and having fun, and Justin’s a professional with a schedule; he can’t jet off at the last moment."
Prior to her relationship with Saliman, she was married to ex-husband Joe Manganiello for seven years. The former lovebirds started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2015.
"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," the True Blood actor gushed of his relationship with Vergara in a 2020 interview. "And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves ... Once you have that, you don't let go of it."
However, they announced their split in July 2023.
"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," Manganiello and Vergara said in a joint statement.
They finalized their divorce the following year.
Sources told TMZ Hamilton and Vergara are not dating.