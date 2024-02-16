OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Eager to Be More Than 'Super Casual' With Odell Beckham Jr.: 'She Doesn’t Want to Come Across as Needy'

kim kardashian eager to be more than super casual odell beckham jr pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is looking to make things official with Odell Beckham Jr.

Though she's been having fun in her easygoing dynamic with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 31, an insider close to The Kardashians star, 43, said she's ready to take things to the next level.

kim kardashian eager to be more than super casual odell beckham jr
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian wants to take things to the next level with Odell Beckham Jr.

"They’ve hooked up multiple times over the past several months," the source claimed. "But Odell draws the line about anything more than super casual."

Due to their respective super stardom statuses and his desire to keep his eye on the prize, Beckham Jr. has allegedly hesitated to make things official with Kardashian. Per the insider, the NFL star "has given all the usual excuses about not wanting the limelight and needing to focus on his game."

kim kardashian eager to be more than super casual odell beckham jr
Source: mega

Odell Beckham Jr. has been resistant to make things official with Kim Kardashian.

Despite Beckham Jr.'s reservations, the SKIMS founder knows her worth when it comes to love. "At least go out to dinner with her!" the source claimed. "She says their hookups are super s--- and fun, but she wants more."

"On the one hand there’s this desire to give Odell an ultimatum, but she doesn’t want to come across as needy and drive him away. She’s been biding her time, but it really does annoy her that he won’t even step out at Nobu! She’s between a rock and a hard place," the insider added.

odell
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly been seeing each other since summer 2023.

As OK! previously reported, the athlete and Kardashian first sparked romance rumors last year following his split from his girlfriend Lauren Woods. "The relationship began at billionaire Michael Rubin’s 'White Party' in the Hamptons over the summer," a source spilled.

As speculation swirled, the backlash did, too, leaving the pair to keep their love under wraps in the beginning. “Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons,” an insider said at the time.

kim kardashian odell beckham jr getting serious
Source: mega

In the beginning, Kim Kardashian wanted to keep her romance with Odell Beckham Jr. under wraps.

“One is that he has a 1-year-old son with his ex Lauren Woods," the source revealed. “They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker."

“The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye [West],” the insider explained of the mogul's erratic former husband, with whom she shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. “After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.”

Source: OK!
“It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof,” the source explained.

Star spoke to sources close to Kardashian about her wanting to make things official with Beckham Jr.

