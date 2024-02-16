Kim Kardashian Eager to Be More Than 'Super Casual' With Odell Beckham Jr.: 'She Doesn’t Want to Come Across as Needy'

"They’ve hooked up multiple times over the past several months," the source claimed. "But Odell draws the line about anything more than super casual."

Due to their respective super stardom statuses and his desire to keep his eye on the prize, Beckham Jr. has allegedly hesitated to make things official with Kardashian. Per the insider, the NFL star "has given all the usual excuses about not wanting the limelight and needing to focus on his game."