Kim Kardashian Eager to Be More Than 'Super Casual' With Odell Beckham Jr.: 'She Doesn’t Want to Come Across as Needy'
Kim Kardashian is looking to make things official with Odell Beckham Jr.
Though she's been having fun in her easygoing dynamic with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 31, an insider close to The Kardashians star, 43, said she's ready to take things to the next level.
"They’ve hooked up multiple times over the past several months," the source claimed. "But Odell draws the line about anything more than super casual."
Due to their respective super stardom statuses and his desire to keep his eye on the prize, Beckham Jr. has allegedly hesitated to make things official with Kardashian. Per the insider, the NFL star "has given all the usual excuses about not wanting the limelight and needing to focus on his game."
Despite Beckham Jr.'s reservations, the SKIMS founder knows her worth when it comes to love. "At least go out to dinner with her!" the source claimed. "She says their hookups are super s--- and fun, but she wants more."
"On the one hand there’s this desire to give Odell an ultimatum, but she doesn’t want to come across as needy and drive him away. She’s been biding her time, but it really does annoy her that he won’t even step out at Nobu! She’s between a rock and a hard place," the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, the athlete and Kardashian first sparked romance rumors last year following his split from his girlfriend Lauren Woods. "The relationship began at billionaire Michael Rubin’s 'White Party' in the Hamptons over the summer," a source spilled.
As speculation swirled, the backlash did, too, leaving the pair to keep their love under wraps in the beginning. “Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons,” an insider said at the time.
“One is that he has a 1-year-old son with his ex Lauren Woods," the source revealed. “They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker."
“The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye [West],” the insider explained of the mogul's erratic former husband, with whom she shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. “After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.”
“It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof,” the source explained.
