Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears Risqué Outfits to 'Please' the Rapper: She 'Likes to Flaunt What She's Got'
Kanye West's partner Bianca Censori, is known for her daring fashion choices — and according to a source, it's all for her man.
"Kanye loves to see her in see-through bodysuits, crop tops and thongs," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She’s going along because she wants to please him."
The source noted that while "a lot of people think it’s weird" that the rapper would be interested in "showing off his new wife in barely there attire," Censori is happy to do it!
"She’s very much a willing participant in this and likes to flaunt what she’s got," the insider explained. "And Kanye’s encouraging her to."
The insider also claimed that Kim Kardashian — whose divorce from the "Heartless" artist was finalized last November — is creeped out by her ex using fashion to try to turn her into "the next Kim."
"Kim doesn't like the situation one bit," the insider said, but noted West's antics are no longer the reality star's problem. "Kim is actually relieved Kanye’s found someone who can put up with him."
This comes after OK! reported that Kardashian was left mortified when Censori was allegedly spotted performing a sexual act on the rapper during a romantic boating excursion in Italy.
"Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca — like how will she explain it all to the kids?" a source spilled earlier this week, referring to their children North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 .
"It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it," the source revealed. "It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She'd rather put it behind her and forget about it."
