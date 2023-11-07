Girlfriend or Guest? Kim Kardashian Fuels Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors by Attending His Birthday Party in NYC
Kim Kardashian graced Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday party with her presence on Monday night, November 6.
The SKIMS founder turned heads in New York City, as she fueled ongoing dating rumors between her and the NFL star by stepping out to his celebratory bash in a show-stopping ensemble.
Kardashian arrived at Beckham Jr.'s 31st birthday party in a laced, black, cleavage-baring gown, accessorizing the attire with chunky silver chain necklaces and black platform heels, while the football pro let his washboard abs show in nothing but a revealing black vest, leather pants and black CELINE dress shoes, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The 43-year-old wasn't the only celebrity in attendance at the star-studded soiree, as Lil Baby, Saquon Barkley, Saweetie, Stefon Diggs, James Harden, Ashley Graham, Justine Skye and more all showed face for Beckham Jr.
Kardashian had a busy Monday evening, heading straight to Beckham Jr.'s birthday event after making a stylish appearance at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards — which were hosted by Anne Hathaway at the American Museum of Natural History.
The socialite frequently attends prestigious events all around the world, though her red carpet outings have all been solo ever since she split from her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in August 2022.
Beckham Jr. seems to be the first dating rumor to land Kardashian's dating life back in headlines, though there has yet to be specific confirmation that the two are an official item.
The suspected budding romance seems to be somewhat serious, however, as a source revealed he even came to meet Kardashian's famous family during a first birthday party for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum, as OK! previously reported.
"Odell went to Kim’s in Calabasas, Calif., to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé’s kid’s] birthday parties a few weeks ago. Kim is seeing where it goes," the insider claimed back in September after Tatum notably turned 1 on July 28.
Khloé doesn't appear to be too bothered by her sister's alleged romance with Odell — whom she was infamously linked to more than six years ago.
"Khloé hooked up with Odell a few times in 2016. She tried to take it further, but he wasn’t interested in a relationship at the time. Khloé thought he was really hot," the source dished, noting her younger sister's history with the athlete didn't cross Kim's mind when she hit it off with him at a July 4th party a few months ago.
"The relationship began at billionaire Michael Rubin’s 'White Party' in the Hamptons over the summer," the confidante confessed, admitting they've been "hanging out" ever since.
TMZ obtained photos of Kim attending Odell's birthday party.