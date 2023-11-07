Girlfriend or Guest? Kim Kardashian Fuels Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors by Attending His Birthday Party in NYC

Kardashian arrived at Beckham Jr.'s 31st birthday party in a laced, black, cleavage-baring gown, accessorizing the attire with chunky silver chain necklaces and black platform heels, while the football pro let his washboard abs show in nothing but a revealing black vest, leather pants and black CELINE dress shoes, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

The 43-year-old wasn't the only celebrity in attendance at the star-studded soiree, as Lil Baby, Saquon Barkley, Saweetie, Stefon Diggs, James Harden, Ashley Graham, Justine Skye and more all showed face for Beckham Jr.