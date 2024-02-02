Kim Kardashian 'Promised' Kendall Jenner She'll Stop Flashing Her Signature Peace Sign in Photos
Kim Kardashian is entering a new era when it comes to posing for photos.
After years of flashing a peace sign with her fingers in countless snaps, the reality star announced in a Thursday, February 1, Instagram post that she's retiring the hand gesture.
"😍❄️☃️ I promised Kendall [Jenner] I would stop this pose so enjoy while while u can 😘✌🏼," the SKIMS founder, 43, captioned her upload, in which the first shot was a selfie with the onesie-clad star making the sign.
A few of the following photos showed Kardashian and Jenner, 28, taking pictures with a snowman, while others depicted the gorgeous cabin they stayed in during a snowy family vacation.
Social media users had mixed reactions to Kardashian's declaration, with one writing of the peace sign, "But it's ICONIC."
"Even Kimberly knows peace & out isn’t cool anymore 🙃," said another, while a third commented, "Do you, Kimberly!"
While the mom-of-four's post was fun and lighthearted, she revealed earlier this week via social media that she was dealing with a "painful" psoriasis flare-up.
"Not sure what my triggers are. I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything. Psoriasis sucks," she told her followers while showing a rough and red patch of skin on her calf. "It’s like all up my leg and I don’t know what’s happening but I've got to figure this out. This is crazy."
Kardashian first noticed signs of the condition when she was 25, though it wasn't a complete shock since her mom, Kris Jenner, has it as well — though the makeup mogul is the only one of her five siblings who inherited it.
"I have learned to live with this spot without using any creams or medication — I just deal," she explained of her affected leg in an article for Kourtney Kardashian's site, Poosh. "Sometimes I cover it up and sometimes I don’t. It doesn’t really bother me."
The fashionista encouraged others struggling with the condition to not freak out over it.
"If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over," she stated. "I live a healthy life and try to eat as plant based as possible and drink sea moss smoothies."
"With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I take time for myself so that I am centered and keep my stress to a minimum," the bombshell added.