Kim Kardashian Goes Topless as She Seductively Poses on Bed in Knee-High Stiletto Boots: See the Steamy Photos

In the topless photoshoot, Kardashian covered her bare chest by lying down on her frontside and arching her back.

One of the images showed the SKIMS co-founder hiding her assets with a piece of black fabric. She wore her brunette locks down and paired her no-shirt style with black knee-high stiletto boots and tiny matching shorts.

While Kardashian went topless for some of the photos, she also posed in others wearing a cleavage-baring leather bikini top and showing off her abs.

The triangular design had two crosses displayed on each of Kardashian's b-----, as she accessorized with layered chunky silver necklaces and smokey eyeshadow.