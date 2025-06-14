Kim Kardashian Goes Topless as She Seductively Poses on Bed in Knee-High Stiletto Boots: See the Steamy Photos
Kim Kardashian doesn't come to play!
The reality star went topless in a series of steamy hot photos shared to Instagram on Saturday, June 14.
"2am nyc time," Kardashian captioned the upload — which featured a set of blurry images showcasing the 44-year-old posing with no shirt on as she lounged in a bedroom covered with white sheets.
Kim Kardashian Ditches Her Shirt
In the topless photoshoot, Kardashian covered her bare chest by lying down on her frontside and arching her back.
One of the images showed the SKIMS co-founder hiding her assets with a piece of black fabric. She wore her brunette locks down and paired her no-shirt style with black knee-high stiletto boots and tiny matching shorts.
While Kardashian went topless for some of the photos, she also posed in others wearing a cleavage-baring leather bikini top and showing off her abs.
The triangular design had two crosses displayed on each of Kardashian's b-----, as she accessorized with layered chunky silver necklaces and smokey eyeshadow.
Fans Drool Over Topless Kim Kardashian
In the comments section of her post, Kardashian received a mixture of praise and trolling.
"Kim I literally love your style!! 😍😍," one fan expressed, as another added, "so HOT 🔥," while a third called the mom-of-four a "queen."
Haters weren't as friendly, however, with critics even name-dropping Kardashian's ex Ray J beneath her raunchy upload and making several mentions of her and the "One Wish" rapper's 2007 leaked s-- tape.
Haters Troll Kim Kardashian Over 2007 S-- Tape
"I thought it was part 2 of some video you made," one person snubbed, while second social media user sarcastically stated: "Going back to your roots, I love it!"
"It reminded me of an era," a third hater noted, as a fourth said, "I think I seen this before."
A fifth individual harshly admitted: "Thought [this] was a prostitute posting pictures the realize it was Kim."
Kim Kardashian Is the Thirst Trap Queen
Kardashian — who shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with her ex-husband Kanye West, 48 — is no stranger to stripping down for stunning snaps.
Less than one week ago, the socialite shared several photos of herself looking slim as she stood wearing various outfits inside of her wardrobe.
"Love finding closet pics in my phone," she captioned the upload — which included Kardashian in an all-white, cleavage-baring ensemble, a a few all-black outfits, a curve-hugging sheer gray gown and more.