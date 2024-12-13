or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Shows Some Cleavage as She Wheels Herself Into SKIMS NYC Store Despite Broken Foot: Watch

kim kardashian skims nyc store broken foot
Source: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Kim Kardashian turned heads at the SKIMS NYC opening as she showed off her cleavage even with a foot injury.

By:

Dec. 13 2024, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian is one dedicated businesswoman!

The reality TV icon turned heads at the SKIMS NYC Flagship Opening Event in New York City on Thursday, December 12, flaunting her cleavage while cruising on a black mobility scooter after recently revealing her foot injury via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian celebrates skims store opening
Source: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

The SKIMS founder entered the event used a black mobility scooter after injuring her foot.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the setback, the SKIMS founder looked stunning in a beige zip-up sweetheart corset top with a daring plunging neckline, which she paired with matching skinny jeans and beige heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Her signature waves flowed effortlessly over her shoulders, while her chic bangs framed her face.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian skims grand opening injury
Source: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

The SKIMS NYC Flagship opening was a star-studded affair.

Article continues below advertisement

The new SKIMS flagship boasts 6,570 square feet and four floors in a building that once housed Versace, according to Hypebeast.

Cardi B, Ciara, Ice Spice and Paris Hilton were also spotted at the event to support Kardashian and her growing empire.

Article continues below advertisement

However, not everyone was impressed with her sultry looks and choice of footwear.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian nyc skims store grand opening
Source: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

The reality star confidently rocked a risqué plunging tube top at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

“Be off balance carrying that button and melons around 😂,” one user wrote about assets, while another said, “We getting old Kim."

“If I ever break my foot I will opt for the heel too,” a fourth sarcastically penned about her choice of shoes.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Heavy duty tape at work 😂😂," another joked, while one user suggested, "Why can't you just cover the b---- a little more. It's just not s---. Looks like the top is going to fall down at any time."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @femalerapgamee
Article continues below advertisement

Eventually, Kardashian swapped her heels for what appeared to be a pair of beige Ugg boots as she was spotted leaving the building, according to a video posted via X.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian nyc skims store grand opening
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian wore a white fitting bodysuit while riding a motorcycle.

Article continues below advertisement

The injury came just one week after Kardashian posted photos of herself wearing a white bodysuit and see-through stockings while riding a dirt bike at night.

Article continues below advertisement

“Enjoy the ride,” she captioned the snaps, but her fans weren’t as thrilled with the snapshots.

“Kim, that’s not what people wear when they ride,” one follower commented, while another said, “Girl plz what are u doin 😭.”

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s just a show,” a third penned.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

One day later, the mom-of-four gave fans a closer look at her injury, sharing an Instagram Story with a brace and crutch alongside the caption, “FML broken foot for the holidays 🤬.”

However, Kardashian has yet to confirm if the injury was tied to her late-night motorbike adventure.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.