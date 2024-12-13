Kim Kardashian Shows Some Cleavage as She Wheels Herself Into SKIMS NYC Store Despite Broken Foot: Watch
Kim Kardashian is one dedicated businesswoman!
The reality TV icon turned heads at the SKIMS NYC Flagship Opening Event in New York City on Thursday, December 12, flaunting her cleavage while cruising on a black mobility scooter after recently revealing her foot injury via Instagram.
Despite the setback, the SKIMS founder looked stunning in a beige zip-up sweetheart corset top with a daring plunging neckline, which she paired with matching skinny jeans and beige heels.
Her signature waves flowed effortlessly over her shoulders, while her chic bangs framed her face.
The new SKIMS flagship boasts 6,570 square feet and four floors in a building that once housed Versace, according to Hypebeast.
Cardi B, Ciara, Ice Spice and Paris Hilton were also spotted at the event to support Kardashian and her growing empire.
However, not everyone was impressed with her sultry looks and choice of footwear.
“Be off balance carrying that button and melons around 😂,” one user wrote about assets, while another said, “We getting old Kim."
“If I ever break my foot I will opt for the heel too,” a fourth sarcastically penned about her choice of shoes.
"Heavy duty tape at work 😂😂," another joked, while one user suggested, "Why can't you just cover the b---- a little more. It's just not s---. Looks like the top is going to fall down at any time."
Eventually, Kardashian swapped her heels for what appeared to be a pair of beige Ugg boots as she was spotted leaving the building, according to a video posted via X.
The injury came just one week after Kardashian posted photos of herself wearing a white bodysuit and see-through stockings while riding a dirt bike at night.
“Enjoy the ride,” she captioned the snaps, but her fans weren’t as thrilled with the snapshots.
“Kim, that’s not what people wear when they ride,” one follower commented, while another said, “Girl plz what are u doin 😭.”
“It’s just a show,” a third penned.
One day later, the mom-of-four gave fans a closer look at her injury, sharing an Instagram Story with a brace and crutch alongside the caption, “FML broken foot for the holidays 🤬.”
However, Kardashian has yet to confirm if the injury was tied to her late-night motorbike adventure.