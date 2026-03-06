Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton 'Thinking' About Having a Family as Romance Takes Off
March 6 2026, Updated 10:14 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are moving at full throttle, with insiders telling OK! the newly public couple are already discussing starting a family together – and planning to do so via surrogate.
Kardashian, 45, the billionaire founder of SKIMS and reality star, and Hamilton, 41, the seven-time Formula One world champion, have been friends for more than a decade.
Rumors of a romance between the pair went into overdrive after they were seen together at Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party in Colorado.
Then in February, they were spotted at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, where they reportedly booked a private spa session and dined alone, before traveling to London's Rosewood Hotel.
Kardashian later flew Hamilton on her private jet to Paris, where they stayed at Le Bristol ahead of their joint appearance at the Super Bowl.
The pair were first photographed together publicly in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards alongside then-partners Kanye West, 48, and Nicole Scherzinger, 47.
Kardashian shares four children – North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6 – with West. Two of those children were born via surrogate due to health complications.
Sources say the seriousness of the relationship lies in Hamilton's long-held desire to become a father.
One insider told us: "Becoming a father has been on Lewis' mind for a long time – it is not a new idea that suddenly appeared because he is dating Kim. He has spoken privately for years about wanting children and about not leaving that chapter too late. That desire has always been there in the background, even while he was focused on racing. He was also very conscious of the fact that he and Kim shared a long-standing friendship. He did not want to jeopardize that history for something fleeting or experimental."
- Lewis Hamilton Warned to Swerve 'Kardashian Curse' as His Romance With Kim Goes Into Overdrive
- OK! Reveals the One Brutal Reason Kim Kardashian Was in Danger of Becoming an 'Undatable Middle-Aged Mom' — Before She Stated Fling With Lewis Hamilton
- Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Confirm Their Relationship at the 2026 Super Bowl
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"From his perspective, crossing that line only made sense if there was real substance and a shared vision for the future. He is not interested in a headline-grabbing romance. He sees this as something that could evolve into a family unit, not just a temporary relationship," they shared. "Kim really responded to how direct Lewis was about what he wants. There were no mixed signals or games – he laid his cards on the table from the outset and made it clear that if they were going to shift their friendship into something romantic, it had to be with a clear, mutual understanding about the future. That level of honesty impressed her."
Another insider said surrogacy is the "most likely route" for the pair to have a child together – and joked Kardashian has become "too posh to push."
They said: "Because of the medical challenges Kim experienced during her earlier pregnancies, the idea of carrying another baby herself is essentially off the table. It is not something she wants to put her body through again. She has frozen eggs and has already been through the surrogacy process twice, so she understands exactly what it involves – emotionally, legally and practically. For her, it is not unfamiliar territory, and that makes it feel like the most sensible and realistic option if they move forward."
The insider went on: "Some would call the option of surrogacy a case of being 'too posh to push,' but the fact is Kim has the money to explore it and has already had four kids, so why shouldn’t she? This is not just hypothetical pillow talk either. Kim and Lewis have spoken about timing, about the steps involved and about how it would fit into both of their schedules. Lewis is adamant that when he becomes a father, he wants to be fully present. He does not want to be splitting his life between continents and dipping in and out. That is why discussions about him spending extended time in Los Angeles have come up, along with how his role would integrate into Kim's existing family dynamic. They are already thinking carefully about how a blended household would function day to day, not just in theory but in practice."