Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton 'Thinking' About Having a Family as Romance Takes Off

Source: mega Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance is reportedly moving at full throttle.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were allegedly spotted at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.

Sources say the seriousness of the relationship lies in Hamilton's long-held desire to become a father. One insider told us: "Becoming a father has been on Lewis' mind for a long time – it is not a new idea that suddenly appeared because he is dating Kim. He has spoken privately for years about wanting children and about not leaving that chapter too late. That desire has always been there in the background, even while he was focused on racing. He was also very conscious of the fact that he and Kim shared a long-standing friendship. He did not want to jeopardize that history for something fleeting or experimental."

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were friends before their romance took off.

"From his perspective, crossing that line only made sense if there was real substance and a shared vision for the future. He is not interested in a headline-grabbing romance. He sees this as something that could evolve into a family unit, not just a temporary relationship," they shared. "Kim really responded to how direct Lewis was about what he wants. There were no mixed signals or games – he laid his cards on the table from the outset and made it clear that if they were going to shift their friendship into something romantic, it had to be with a clear, mutual understanding about the future. That level of honesty impressed her." Another insider said surrogacy is the "most likely route" for the pair to have a child together – and joked Kardashian has become "too posh to push."

They said: "Because of the medical challenges Kim experienced during her earlier pregnancies, the idea of carrying another baby herself is essentially off the table. It is not something she wants to put her body through again. She has frozen eggs and has already been through the surrogacy process twice, so she understands exactly what it involves – emotionally, legally and practically. For her, it is not unfamiliar territory, and that makes it feel like the most sensible and realistic option if they move forward."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian has four kids with ex Kanye West.