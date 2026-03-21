Kim Kardashian Inking Deals to Make Her and Lewis Hamilton a Richer and More Powerful Couple Than Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Source
March 21 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Kim Kardashian is laying the groundwork for a powerful new business and branding empire with Lewis Hamilton, with insiders telling us the pair are quietly securing deals designed to turn them into one of the world's most influential celebrity couples – potentially rivaling Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
The 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur and the 41-year-old Formula One champion recently surprised fans when they appeared together publicly during Super Bowl weekend after spending time together in England's Cotswolds.
Kardashian, who has already built a billion-dollar brand through fashion, beauty and television, is one of the most recognizable figures in entertainment, while Hamilton remains one of the most successful and marketable athletes in global sport.
According to sources close to the new power couple, the relationship has quickly evolved into something that could extend far beyond romance into major commercial opportunities.
A source familiar with the branding discussions said the couple have been carefully exploring joint ventures and collaborations that could dramatically increase their combined influence.
The insider said: "Kim and Lewis are both incredibly aware of the scale of their influence and the commercial power that comes with their individual brands. They know that if they align themselves strategically, they could become one of the most formidable celebrity partnerships in the world – not just in entertainment but across business, fashion and sport."
The source added: "They're already discussing ways their careers and ventures could complement each other and create opportunities that neither of them could achieve alone. Because they both operate on such a global level, they've had very serious conversations about how their relationship is presented publicly and the kinds of collaborations they would be comfortable pursuing together. Every move has to be thought through carefully because their reputations carry enormous weight with sponsors, fans and the media. The goal is to build something mutually beneficial while still keeping their personal relationship protected from unnecessary scrutiny. Kim and Lewis have also made sure there are very clear boundaries in place behind the scenes. Confidentiality is a huge priority for both of them, which is why there are strict agreements designed to ensure that nothing about their private lives, business ideas or future plans is shared without consent. They're both used to operating in extremely high-profile environments, so they understand the importance of preventing leaks or misunderstandings that could harm their brands."
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Kardashian shares four children with former husband Kanye West, now 48 – North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, 6.
Those close to the star say she has become increasingly cautious about how much of her personal life she shares publicly following previous high-profile relationships, including her nine-month romance with comedian Pete Davidson.
A source added Kardashian is now keen to approach her relationship with Hamilton very differently from past romances.
The insider said: "Kim has come to realize that when every moment of a relationship is played out in front of the cameras or on social media, it can put enormous strain on the couple. In the past, she's been very open about her romances, but she now feels that level of exposure invites constant commentary and pressure."
The source continued: "This time she wants to handle things very differently. Rather than documenting every step of the relationship or making it a public spectacle, she's trying to be far more selective about what she shares. Kim feels that keeping parts of her personal life out of the spotlight will allow the relationship to grow in a healthier, more private way."
Both Kardashian and Hamilton are also believed to be interested in expanding their careers in film and television.
Kardashian recently secured a major acting role in the legal drama All's Fair, while Hamilton has previously worked in the entertainment industry by voicing characters in Pixar's Cars films and producing the Formula One movie F1 starring Brad Pitt.
According to another insider, the shared film ambition has strengthened their bond.
The source said: "One of the things that has really brought them closer is that they're both looking toward the next stage of their careers and thinking about how to evolve creatively. They've spent a lot of time talking about new opportunities beyond what people traditionally expect from them."
The insider added: "Lewis is extremely focused and thoughtful when it comes to the moves he makes professionally, and Kim has a lot of respect for that mindset. They both feel like they're stepping into a new chapter in their lives, and they've discussed how collaborating on certain projects could strengthen what they're already building individually."
Kardashian and Hamilton have known each other for more than a decade and have long moved in similar celebrity circles, with Hamilton previously becoming friendly with members of the Kardashian family.