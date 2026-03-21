EXCLUSIVE Kim Kardashian Inking Deals to Make Her and Lewis Hamilton a Richer and More Powerful Couple Than Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Source Source: MEGA Are these two the new 'it' couple? Aaron Tinney March 21 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian was spotted with Lewis Hamilton during Super Bowl weekend.

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According to sources close to the new power couple, the relationship has quickly evolved into something that could extend far beyond romance into major commercial opportunities. A source familiar with the branding discussions said the couple have been carefully exploring joint ventures and collaborations that could dramatically increase their combined influence. The insider said: "Kim and Lewis are both incredibly aware of the scale of their influence and the commercial power that comes with their individual brands. They know that if they align themselves strategically, they could become one of the most formidable celebrity partnerships in the world – not just in entertainment but across business, fashion and sport."

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly exploring joint ventures.

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The source added: "They're already discussing ways their careers and ventures could complement each other and create opportunities that neither of them could achieve alone. Because they both operate on such a global level, they've had very serious conversations about how their relationship is presented publicly and the kinds of collaborations they would be comfortable pursuing together. Every move has to be thought through carefully because their reputations carry enormous weight with sponsors, fans and the media. The goal is to build something mutually beneficial while still keeping their personal relationship protected from unnecessary scrutiny. Kim and Lewis have also made sure there are very clear boundaries in place behind the scenes. Confidentiality is a huge priority for both of them, which is why there are strict agreements designed to ensure that nothing about their private lives, business ideas or future plans is shared without consent. They're both used to operating in extremely high-profile environments, so they understand the importance of preventing leaks or misunderstandings that could harm their brands."

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Source: MEGA The starlet shares four kids with ex Kanye West.

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Kardashian shares four children with former husband Kanye West, now 48 – North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, 6. Those close to the star say she has become increasingly cautious about how much of her personal life she shares publicly following previous high-profile relationships, including her nine-month romance with comedian Pete Davidson. A source added Kardashian is now keen to approach her relationship with Hamilton very differently from past romances. The insider said: "Kim has come to realize that when every moment of a relationship is played out in front of the cameras or on social media, it can put enormous strain on the couple. In the past, she's been very open about her romances, but she now feels that level of exposure invites constant commentary and pressure." The source continued: "This time she wants to handle things very differently. Rather than documenting every step of the relationship or making it a public spectacle, she's trying to be far more selective about what she shares. Kim feels that keeping parts of her personal life out of the spotlight will allow the relationship to grow in a healthier, more private way."

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian appeared in 'All's Fair.'