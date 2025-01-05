Kim Kardashian, 44, Displays Snatched Figure in Tiny Shapewear While Sharing Highlights From 2024: Photos
Kim Kardashian is reflecting on how good she looked in 2024!
On Saturday, January 4, The Kardashians star, 44, shared a series of sultry photos to social media, including one where she posed in tiny shapewear.
The image showed the famous sister posing with her arms up in the corseted leotard that snatched her waist. The mother-of-four sported a pout as she appeared to be looking at herself in the mirror.
In another image from the post, the SKIMS founder sported a similar corset top with a plunging neckline. The star showed off her full glam and large chest while looking up at the camera.
In one more sultry snap, Kardashian took a picture of her bust while wearing a T-shirt, which read, “My lawyer can beat your lawyer.” The yellow top is seemingly referencing how the model is working toward becoming an attorney.
“Found these in my phone from 2024,” the businesswoman captioned the upload, which also included sweet stills of moments with her kids — North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — whom she shares with ex Kanye West.
In response, fans gushed over Kardashian’s stunning appearance.
“Where’s the waist?” one person penned, while another echoed, “You really said ‘What waist?’”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Damnnn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third user added, while another shared, “You are so awesome 😍.”
As OK! previously reported, these were not Kardashian’s only thirst traps of 2025, as on January 3, she flaunted her fit figure in an animal-printed bikini while on a tropical vacation.
Though the actress did not reveal where she was staying, she stripped down while swimming in a crystal blue ocean.
The brunette beauty shared a video of herself walking out of the water in the tiny bathing suit, as well as another clip, where she pointed the camera towards her wet, toned body.
Kardashian’s sultry social media activity came after she shared a wholesome Christmas with her kiddos. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared photos of the brood’s holiday celebrations, her children’s father did not appear to be present.
A source claimed this may have been by design, as Kardashian has not been a fan of West’s behavior since their 2021 divorce.
"He continues to be a thorn in her side," the source shared of the former couple — who tied the knot in 2014. "She’s frustrated with him and his erratic behavior."
"She's pretty much a single mom," the insider added. "Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything. Kim's life is around her kids' schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."