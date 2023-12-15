Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Killer Abs and Bikini Body in New Thirst Trap — Photo
Kim Kardashian is at it again!
The Kardashians star, 43, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 14, to share one of her signature selfies where she showed off her toned abs and killer bikini body.
"IDD8ME," Kardashian captioned the photo of herself posing in a black bikini as she posed with her long dark hair down.
"She’s reminding ya that she still got it bc ya stay hating 💁🏻♀️," one fan commented below the sultry thirst trap.
"Kimberly 😍😍😍😍😍," another admirer wrote below the post.
Although the SKIMs founder was flooded with positive comments, Kardashian has been under fire as of late for her ongoing feud with Taylor Swift. As OK! previously reported, the pop icon, 34, recently called out the reality star for how she and her former husband Kanye West publicly came after her in 2016 regarding lyrics to the song "Famous," where the disgraced rapper, 46, called Swift "a b----."
"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," the "Cruel Summer" vocalist explained to TIME for her Person of the Year cover story. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."
Kardashian and West's actions had such a profound effect on Swift she basically went into hiding. "I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls," she recalled. "I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard. Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me."
Despite how deeply hurt the Grammy winner was, Kardashian has never formally apologized to Swift. However, the "Our Song" artist still felt she deserves a public apology.
Per sources close to the blonde beauty, Swift has still been open to making amends with Kardashian under the condition that she expresses her regret in front of the entire world. According to people in her inner circle, she's never wavered on her stance that the reality star and the "Heartless" musician were in the wrong.
But Swift may be waiting a while for that day to come. "She totally approved that," Kardashian — who split from West in 2021 — said in a 2016 interview. "She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much s--- for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved. What rapper would call a girl that he was rapping a line about to get approval?"