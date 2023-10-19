OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Slammed for Gushing Over Being a Boy Mom: She's 'More Worried About Her Daughters Stealing Her Spotlight'

Oct. 19 2023, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

After Kim Kardashian gushed about being a "boy mom" on the recent episode of The Kardashians, fans accused the reality star of not giving her daughters — North and Chicago — enough love.

While speaking to Kylie Jenner, Kardashian 42, said she was taking her 7-year-old, Saint, and four of his friends on a "soccer tour" around the world because he loves the sport so much.

“It’s so fun to be, like, a sports mom,” she added to her sister.

“My son Saint has a newfound obsession, love for soccer, so I decided I want to plan this legendary trip of a lifetime,” the mom-of-four then said in her confessional.

“I love my girls, but a girl steals your clothes and has an attitude, y’know?” the Skims founder said. “There’s nothing like being a boy mom, like, seriously, it’s the best.”

The remarks immediately made people upset, with some taking to Reddit to vent.

“I rolled my eyes so hard. ‘girls steal your clothes’ ‘girls have an attitude,'" one person wrote, while another speculated, “I think she’s more worried about her daughters stealing her spotlight."

“So much negativity.. hope her daughters don’t hear those kind of comments,” a third person said, while a fourth user claimed, “Well what can you expect, in the end she thinks girls are less than boys. Of course being a boy mom is better for her, because deep down she's misogynistic."

In the past, Kim and some of her sisters have been accused of protecting their little boys from fame but monetizing off their daughters.

When Jenner and Khloé Kardashian welcomed their first children, who were both girls, they made a public announcement — but when they welcomed boys later on, Kylie took a year to announce her son's name, while the Good American co-founder waited 10 months.

Khloé also previously made it clear that she was hoping to be a boy mom, but after she received backlash, she cleared the air.

"I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I guess I have more of a masculine energy? I like sports and I’m more rough. I’m not frilly and delicate,” she added. “Now I talk in this annoying baby voice and I want everything pink. I don’t know what happened to me.”

