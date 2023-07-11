Police Footage Revealed: 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Left in Tears After Heated Fight With Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak appeared shaken and upset while speaking with local law enforcement following an altercation with husband Kroy Biermann.
Bodycam footage captured on Tuesday, May 2, and obtained by RadarOnline.com, revealed The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality teary-eyed and struggling to hold back her emotions as she invited police into the spacious home, telling them: "Please. He's f****** crazy."
In the shocking footage, Zolciak, who is clad in a bathrobe, walks deeper into the house and attempts to calm her barking dogs. Once she arrives in the kitchen, she appears to immediately lose her composure, covering her face with her hands and leaning against the counter as an officer can be heard asking her to tell him what happened.
After a few moments, she begins speaking very quickly, but her words are difficult to decipher in her anxious state. At one point, she distinctly states that she decided to call 911 and that she "can't keep doing this every single day of my life."
Although the context is unclear, she tells the officers that Biermann had ordered her out of the bathroom, saying "get out, get out" before abruptly locking her out of the shower.
Her mother, whose voice can be heard via speakerphone in the video, also claims that the former football player has been "following" the Bravolebrity since their split and acting very aggressively.
"Something's wrong with his mind," Zolciak says in a later snippet of the clip. "Something's not right."
As OK! previously reported, Zolciak and Biermann called it quits in early May, both petitioning for custody of their shared minor children — Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia and Kane — and accusing each other of being unfit parents.
However, earlier this month, it was confirmed the divorce was off and the embattled couple were trying to work things out romantically.
"They're getting along so [Kim] called it off," the insider said at the time. "Tomorrow might be different. They are doing the best for their kids ... Lord only knows what will happen."