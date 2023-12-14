OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kroy Biermann
OK LogoNEWS

'Mentally Ill' Kroy Biermann Lashes Out at Sobbing Kim Zolciak as She Begs to Get a Divorce — See Shocking Bodycam Footage

kroy biermann kim zolciak bodycam footage screaming divorce
Source: MILTON, GA POLICE DEPARTMENT
By:

Dec. 14 2023, Updated 9:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

At this point, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have enough bodycam footage for a new reality TV show.

Videos from the Milton Police Department obtained by Radaronline.com captured The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums' explosive argument from last month — when one of the estranged spouses' young children had to call the cops after their parents' fight seemed to get out of hand.

Article continues below advertisement
kroy biermann kim zolciak bodycam footage screaming divorce
Source: MILTON, GA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kim Zolciak broke down in tears during an explosive fight with her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann.

"He's just been screaming at me for two hours like a crazy person," Zolciak told police of Biermann upon officers arrival at their Georgia mansion on Monday, November 20.

The mom-of-six confirmed the fight was over the duo's on and off decision to divorce after more than a decade of marriage, as the retired NFL star furiously screamed about how everything they had built was "destroyed."

Article continues below advertisement
kroy biermann kim zolciak bodycam footage screaming divorce
Source: MILTON, GA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kroy Biermann screamed about having 'no money' and 'no house' in front of police.

"There's nothing to do! You shouldn't even be here," Biermann scolded to officers at the top of his lungs. "There is no money, there is no house, we're getting divorced one day and we're not the next."

The pair first filed for divorce in May, however, they decided to give their whirlwind of a marriage a second chance, calling off the petition to legally end their marriage in July.

Article continues below advertisement
kroy biermann kim zolciak bodycam footage screaming divorce
Source: MEGA

The tumultuous pair tied the knot in 2011.

MORE ON:
Kroy Biermann

One month later, Biermann filed for divorce again — though the reality stars later appeared to celebrate their wedding anniversary in November, causing fans to be confused about the current status of their relationship.

As for the former professional football star's references to their finances and home, their residence is reportedly nearing foreclosure once again after Zolciak and Biermann missed mortgage payments, per TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

kroy biermann kim zolciak bodycam footage screaming divorce
Source: MEGA

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak share six children.

Article continues below advertisement

Their southern estate sparked foreclosure rumors earlier this year after the home was scheduled to be auctioned but later canceled.

Regardless of financial struggles, Zolciak appeared certain she wanted to end her marriage once and for all, telling police Biermann was screaming "'cause I just want to get a divorce. I just want it to be over," as her estranged husband told the uniformed cops they "wouldn't last a day in this house."

Source: OK!

"He's f----- mentally ill. Like for real, for real," insisted Zolciak — who previously expressed concerns about Biermann having a potential brian injury as a result of his high-impact days playing in the NFL.

As police tried to deescalate the situation, Zolciak assured the officers she was not injured or harmed, but was simply exhausted after sobbing and "screaming for hours."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.