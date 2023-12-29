OK Magazine
Kim Zolciak Wants to 'Let Go of Things' and 'Be More Open to Possibilities' in 2024 as Financial Woes Rage on

Dec. 29 2023, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

New year, new Kim!

Kim Zolciak took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 29, to share a list of her goals for 2024 with her 3.4 million followers.

Kim Zolciak has a list of goals for herself in 2024.

"Trusting in the process, being more present, less worrying, letting go of things that no longer serve me," her list read. "Surrounding myself with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with me."

"Being more open to the possibilities and so many more," she wrote. "But I'm going to keep these close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share."

Zolciak noted she wanted to surround herself with 'amazing people' in the new year.

Zolciak also shared a bit of advice to a fan who said their own New Year's resolution was to "be happy."

"Never look to anyone or anything to make YOU happy," the reality star wrote in her Story. "You can start by appreciating yourself."

"Go outside, put your phone down, spend time with family and friends," she continued. "Meditate (I'm working on this), my busy brain makes it tricky lol. Happiness is an inside job."

Zolciak also shared advice with fans who wanted to be happier in 2024.

This comes as Zolciak and her soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann's explosive divorce battle and financial woes continue to snowball out of control.

As OK! previously reported, the parents — who share Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — sold their personal items online in order to be able to afford Christmas gifts for their kids.

Zolciak and Kroy Biermann share share Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

"Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s!!🎄 (-2 😢)," Kroy captioned a photo of him and his four youngest kids. "I didn’t get a picture of the family enjoying @arianabiermann's church service and I had this taken after @briellebiermann and [her boyfriend, Billy Seidl] had departed in the direction of their car as we were almost outside from our service."

"I couldn’t be a more proud father of you 2 and the littles! ❤️" he continued. "Got to do better at remembering to capture more pictures."

And Zolciak may need to keep selling. Ally Bank filed a lawsuit against the 45-year-old and and her eldest child, Brielle Biermann, 26, for failing to make payments for their purchase of a 2019 Land Rover.

"Defendants have defaulted on their obligations under the Contract," the filing stated. "As of May 31, 2023, Defendants are indebted to Ally in the sum of $83,969.35 on the Contract."

