Kim Zolciak and Daughter Brielle Biermann Sued by Bank for Missed Payments on Land Rover Amid Family's Legal Problems
Kim Zolciak is being sued again — but this time, Brielle Biermann is getting dragged into the drama.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ally Bank filed a lawsuit against the "Tardy for the Party" singer, 45, and her eldest child, 26, for failing to make payments after they entered into a retail installment sale contract for the purchase of a 2019 Land Rover.
"Defendants have defaulted on their obligations under the Contract," the legal papers stated of their agreed-upon payments of $1,903 per month. "As of May 31, 2023, Defendants are indebted to Ally in the sum of $83,969.35 on the Contract." The bank has also requested to seize the luxury vehicle.
This new legal battle has been another hit to Kim as she and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann — who adopted Brielle and her sister Ariana Biermann, 22 — have been sued by numerous credit card companies for unpaid bills as they continue to battle each other in their impending divorce. The two were also dealt a $1.1 million tax lien from the IRS.
Zolciak and the NFL star, 38, have been in such dire financial straits The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum penned a letter to the judge begging to bar the bank from foreclosing on their $6 million Georgia mansion before they could sell it for profit.
In the legal motion, Zolciak claimed her family would suffer "immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate."
"Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations," the Bravo alum — who shares children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, with Biermann— wrote in a heartbreaking letter to the judge.
"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," she continued.
"Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless," Zolciak added. "We understand the gravity of this situation."