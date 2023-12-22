Kim Zolciak and Daughter Brielle Biermann Sued by Bank for Missed Payments on Land Rover Amid Family's Legal Problems

"Defendants have defaulted on their obligations under the Contract," the legal papers stated of their agreed-upon payments of $1,903 per month. "As of May 31, 2023, Defendants are indebted to Ally in the sum of $83,969.35 on the Contract." The bank has also requested to seize the luxury vehicle.

This new legal battle has been another hit to Kim as she and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann — who adopted Brielle and her sister Ariana Biermann, 22 — have been sued by numerous credit card companies for unpaid bills as they continue to battle each other in their impending divorce. The two were also dealt a $1.1 million tax lien from the IRS.