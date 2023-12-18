Kim Zolciak Selling Kroy Biermann's Clothing Amid Explosive Divorce and Financial Woes
Kim Zolciak has resorted to pawning off Kroy Biermann's belongings for cash.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, took to a new Instagram account called "Kimzbcolset" on Saturday, December 16, to try to sell her estranged husband's clothing as they continue to face debilitating debts amid their impending divorce.
"This was all only carried one time," Zolciak said in her sales pitch video as she showed off the luxurious Louis Vuitton luggage.
"Excellent condition, like I said, he carried it one time on the road to one of his football games," she noted of Biermann, 38, using it during his past NFL career.
In addition to the designer luggage, the former Bravo star put up other expensive shoes, wigs and handbags, and Zolciak's eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, even promoted the sale. "My mom created an Insta with stuff she's selling !! Check it out !!" the 26-year-old penned in her Instagram Story.
The move has been the latest update in the never-ending saga of Zolciak and Biermann's split. As OK! previously reported, after the former Atlanta Falcons player filed for divorce for the first time in May, the two experienced multiple police visits to their home, endless lawsuits over their finances — and they even briefly reconciled over the summer before Biermann filed to legally end their marriage for a second time in August.
- Kim Zolciak Drops 'Biermann' From Her Social Media Accounts as Split From Estranged Husband Kroy Gets Ugly
- Kim Zolciak Shockingly Claims Daughter Brielle Biermann Paid Her and Estranged Husband Kroy’s Electric Bill Amid Financial Woes
- Kim Zolciak Offering $20 Per Month Instagram Subscriptions to Fans as Money and Divorce Woes Mount
"He's just been screaming at me for two hours like a crazy person," the "Tardy for the Party" singer told authorities through tears during a November 20 visit to their Georgia mansion.
"There's nothing to do! You shouldn't even be here," Biermann screamed at the cops in police footage. "There is no money, there is no house, we're getting divorced one day and we're not the next."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The estranged pair's money troubles have only gotten worse, as they reportedly owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, in addition to being hit with numerous lawsuits from credit card companies for unpaid bills.
Though Zolciak and Biermann — who share children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10 — attempted to sell off their home to pay off their debts, the reality star penned a heartbreaking letter to the judge to stop the bank from foreclosing on their house before they could pawn it off for profit.
"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," Zolciak wrote. "Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless. We understand the gravity of this situation."