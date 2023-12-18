Kim Zolciak Selling Kroy Biermann's Clothing Amid Explosive Divorce and Financial Woes

In addition to the designer luggage, the former Bravo star put up other expensive shoes, wigs and handbags, and Zolciak's eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, even promoted the sale. "My mom created an Insta with stuff she's selling !! Check it out !!" the 26-year-old penned in her Instagram Story.

The move has been the latest update in the never-ending saga of Zolciak and Biermann's split. As OK! previously reported, after the former Atlanta Falcons player filed for divorce for the first time in May, the two experienced multiple police visits to their home, endless lawsuits over their finances — and they even briefly reconciled over the summer before Biermann filed to legally end their marriage for a second time in August.