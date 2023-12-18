OK Magazine
Kim Zolciak Selling Kroy Biermann's Clothing Amid Explosive Divorce and Financial Woes

By:

Dec. 18 2023, Published 9:47 a.m. ET

Kim Zolciak has resorted to pawning off Kroy Biermann's belongings for cash.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, took to a new Instagram account called "Kimzbcolset" on Saturday, December 16, to try to sell her estranged husband's clothing as they continue to face debilitating debts amid their impending divorce.

Kim Zolciak tried to sell Kroy Biermann's clothing on social media.

"This was all only carried one time," Zolciak said in her sales pitch video as she showed off the luxurious Louis Vuitton luggage.

"Excellent condition, like I said, he carried it one time on the road to one of his football games," she noted of Biermann, 38, using it during his past NFL career.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's impending divorce has only gotten uglier.

In addition to the designer luggage, the former Bravo star put up other expensive shoes, wigs and handbags, and Zolciak's eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, even promoted the sale. "My mom created an Insta with stuff she's selling !! Check it out !!" the 26-year-old penned in her Instagram Story.

The move has been the latest update in the never-ending saga of Zolciak and Biermann's split. As OK! previously reported, after the former Atlanta Falcons player filed for divorce for the first time in May, the two experienced multiple police visits to their home, endless lawsuits over their finances — and they even briefly reconciled over the summer before Biermann filed to legally end their marriage for a second time in August.

Kroy Biermann filed for divorce from Kim Zolciak twice in the past year.

"He's just been screaming at me for two hours like a crazy person," the "Tardy for the Party" singer told authorities through tears during a November 20 visit to their Georgia mansion.

"There's nothing to do! You shouldn't even be here," Biermann screamed at the cops in police footage. "There is no money, there is no house, we're getting divorced one day and we're not the next."

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been married since 2011.

The estranged pair's money troubles have only gotten worse, as they reportedly owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, in addition to being hit with numerous lawsuits from credit card companies for unpaid bills.

Though Zolciak and Biermann — who share children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10 — attempted to sell off their home to pay off their debts, the reality star penned a heartbreaking letter to the judge to stop the bank from foreclosing on their house before they could pawn it off for profit.

"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," Zolciak wrote. "Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless. We understand the gravity of this situation."

