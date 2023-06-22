Kim Zolciak Once Made Daughter Brielle Wait in Car for 2 Hours While She Gambled 'Til 3 a.m.' During 'Secret' Trip

“one time i was walking out to go to dinner n my mom said get in the car we’re going somewhete [sic] i was like uhhh where? she said shhh secret get in,” Brielle, who was 20 years old when this allegedly took place, penned.

“2 HOURS LATER we end up at casino in North Carolina:-) i was 20:-) had to stay in the car the whole time:-) we were there til 3 am:-)," the now-26-year-old added.