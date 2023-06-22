Kim Zolciak Once Made Daughter Brielle Wait in Car for 2 Hours While She Gambled 'Til 3 a.m.' During 'Secret' Trip
Kim Zolciak's skeletons are coming out of her closet.
Zolciak's eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, claimed in a resurfaced tweet from August 2020 that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum once forcibly drove the duo two hours away to a casino in North Carolina to gamble until the early hours of the next day.
“one time i was walking out to go to dinner n my mom said get in the car we’re going somewhete [sic] i was like uhhh where? she said shhh secret get in,” Brielle, who was 20 years old when this allegedly took place, penned.
“2 HOURS LATER we end up at casino in North Carolina:-) i was 20:-) had to stay in the car the whole time:-) we were there til 3 am:-)," the now-26-year-old added.
Brielle's declaration likely strengthened her mom's estranged husband Kroy Biermann's claim that the reality star is addicted to gambling.
As OK! reported, the former spouses both filed for divorce in May, with the retired NFL star requesting that Zolciak undergo psychological evaluation. According to Biermann's court documents, his ex has a “compulsion” to spend “substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance" — which has “financially devastated” their family.
Biermann — who adopted Brielle and Zolciak's other daughter Ariana Biermann from previous relationships — added that he was concerned for their young children's safety and well-being. His legal move was in response to Zolciak's request that the judge ruling over the case make Biermann submit a drug test.
In Zolciak's motion, she claimed she has “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] are. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use."
As their nasty divorce battle goes from bad to worse, Biermann filed a motion to appoint a guardians ad litem, meaning someone would make sure his four underage kids — Kroy Jr., Kash and twins Kaia and Kane — are thought of amid divorce proceedings.
From claiming Zolciak, 45, doesn't pay enough attention to her kids and has been spending too much time on virtual slot machines to doubling down on concern for his children's safety, Biermann didn't hold back from hurling allegations at his former love.
In response to Biermann's "unfit" mother claims about Zolciak, she slammed the 37-year-old in a statement earlier this month, via her lawyer, that began: “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run."
"To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children," concluded the rant.