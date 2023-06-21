Kim Zolciak Trolled by Fans for Profiting Off Kroy Biermann Divorce: 'Her Own Worst Enemy'
Bravo fans are calling out Kim Zolciak for her latest antics.
After The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 20, to share a seemingly sponsored post about her impending divorce from Kroy Biermann, reality television viewers were quick to slam Zolciak for using family heartbreak to allegedly earn cash.
"MY DIVORCE STATEMENT 💔 #LinkInBio," the Don't Be Tardy alum penned below a photo of herself and the former NFL player. Zolciak noticeably turned the comments off on the post.
Fan account Bye Wig, Hello Drama reshared the update, and people in the comments section went wild. "Kim is her own worst enemy!" one social media user penned, while a second added, "Really really is a sad story!!!! The one I feel really sorry for is kroy and his kids!!! ❤️"
"Just seriously wondering, do most used up, con artist housewives (wig as an example🥴), that are getting a divorce, actually post click bait of their own divorce statement??? Seems odd or does this always happen?? 🤔," a third user said in a blunt statement.
In May, both Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage, with each requesting sole custody of their children Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. The fallout of their breakup has been intense, with insiders close to the estranged couple claiming the two "hate" each other and have put their kids in the middle of their feud.
"Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in," a source close to the blonde beauty and the ex-athlete claimed. "Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner."
"It's really sad because he is a great dad," the insider explained. "With that said, they were both very involved parents and they both deserve to share custody and anyone that knows them would agree. They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children."