Kim Zolciak Accuses Kroy Biermann of Threatening to Call Cops on Her Friend for Kidnapping Charges
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's marital woes are being put under a microscope.
According to an audio from a 911 call, obtained by a news publication, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum phoned authorities alleging her estranged husband accused her friend of kidnapping their son.
The reality star reportedly explained on the call made on June 16 that she allowed her girlfriend to pick up KJ, 12, for a playdate at the rodeo. Zolciak claimed the father of her children then began making threats about filing kidnapping charges after learning of his son's whereabouts.
“[Kroy] has harassed not only the mother, but my son is shaking and hysterically crying,” Zolciak reportedly said on the phone. “And now I’m just going to leave and just go pick him up to prevent this situation. I just don’t know what else to do at this point.”
The 45-year-old also accused Biermann of stealing her bag with divorce papers amid their messy split, adding on the phone: "This is just so petty and I hate to call 911 for this situation."
Noting she became "frantic" and was worried about what her ex, 37, would do, Zolciak explained: “He’s known to do crazy things."
In the end, Zolciak reportedly denied police assistance and told the dispatcher that she was going to pick up her son because he was “very distraught" over the whole ordeal.
An insider acknowledged the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker overreacted because he didn't trust the "Tardy for the Party" singer's friend, and when he called the woman to bring KJ home, she apparently hung up on him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The latest revelation in their split drama comes after both Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. As part of their messy legal battle, Zolciak has demanded that her ex get drug tested, and in response, Biermann requested that his former love undergo a mental evaluation by a medical professional.
In addition to alleging Zolciak has a gambling problem that left him "financially devastated," Biermann insisted his four underage kids need to be protected due to her allegedly "abusive" behavior.
TMZ reported Zolciak's call to the police.