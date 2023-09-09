OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Zolciak Biermann
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Slammed for Still Working on Their Marriage Despite Second Divorce Filling: 'It Never Ends'

kim zolciak
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 9 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Flip-flop?

Kim Zolciak announced she and husband Kroy Biermann are trying to mend their relationship, yet again.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann share six kids.

Despite the NFL alum filing for divorce for the second time in late August, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a post to her Instagram Story to clarify the duo's relationship status.

"I'm living here not going anywhere!" she began alongside a clip of her floor to ceiling shoe closet. "Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much."

Article continues below advertisement

The couple originally filed for divorce in May, but called off the petition in July after they allegedly decided to try to make things work for kids Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

After Zolciak's most recent announcement that the pair are back on yet again, fans of the reality TV star slammed her for the unstable relationship.

kim zolciak
Source: @kimzbiermann/Instagram

Kroy Biermann has filed for divorce from Kim Zolciak twice this year.

Article continues below advertisement

"It never ends…" one person penned, while a second speculated the saga is a stunt to get the blonde beauty back on Bravo, saying, "Loooook, nobody wants to see y'all back in TV."

"One minute they're separating, the next minute they're fixing some marriage issues, is like pick one option and stay with it if you're uncertain about what you want to do. Why does it take a million times with them???" a third wrote in frustration.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak Biermann

Another fan called the parents-of-six "attention seekers," while a fifth user claimed, "Obviously they have a vicious/toxic marriage."

"They need make up their d--- minds and quit crying wolf," a sixth added.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak
Source: @kimzbiermann/Instagram

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak tied the knot in 2011.

As OK! previously reported, Zolciak's message also hinted at rumors that Biermann has been trying to get her to sell their $3 million mansion amid the family's financial troubles.

Although the "Don't Be Tardy" singer seemingly declared that she and the athlete are not selling the home, Biermann's attorney recently spilled that the couple must put the house on the market soon or they could find themselves out on the streets.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

The legal mind also shared that Biermann has been laser focused on selling the home, while Zolciak has not been totally on board despite her claims that it was a mutual decision to get rid of the property.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.