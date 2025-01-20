Revealed: Kim Zolciak Owes a Whopping $55K to Law Firm as House War Explodes
Kim Zolciak is in more legal trouble, as attorneys have placed liens on the Atlanta property she once shared with ex Kroy Biermann, OK! can confirm.
According to records, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had a $55,143 lien placed on the mansion from lawyer Rachel Snider of law firm Snider & Snider PC.
The lien, which was placed against the home on October 25, was established to cover fees due to Snider & Snider from their representation of Zolciak in her still unsettled divorce from Biermann.
Once the couples’ former property — which they moved out of, but have yet to sell — finally finds a buyer, the law firm will be able to collect their money.
David Beaudry, a lawyer from a different law firm, also filed a lien against the property for $33,000 in unpaid legal fees he claims Zolciak owes.
Zolciak and Biermann have been battling it out since their divorce was announced on May 8, 2023.
The Don’t Be Tardy singer was the first one to file in court, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." She also asked for primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody of them.
This led to the NFL alum filing his own paperwork a day later, where he requested sole legal and physical custody of the kids. He also asked to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession."
- Kim Zolciak Claims It Was Mutual Decision to Sell Off Her and Kroy Biermann's $3 Million Mansion as Money Troubles Rage On
- Kim Zolciak Accuses Kroy Biermann of Leaking Divorce Details to the Press as Their Messy Split Rages On
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Avoiding Each Other' in Their House as Divorce Battle Gets Nastier
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Many were shocked by their split, as the pair — who had been married for 12 years — seemed like one of few couples from reality TV that would stand the test of time.
"I was very surprised,” Andy Cohen shared on Sirius XM on May 9, 2023. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."
On July 7, 2023, Zolciak filed a motion to dismiss the divorce, as the couple tried to reconcile. The reunion ultimately failed, as Kroy re-filed for divorce on August 24, 2023, noting their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”
As OK! reported on October 25, 2023, things were so tense between the pair a judge had to divide their living space — Zolciak was ordered to live in the basement while Biermann was sanctioned to the master bedroom.
This didn’t alleviate the drama, as over the next year the couple called the police multiple times to intervene in their arguments. As of late November 2024, Zolciak finally moved out of the house the estranged duo shared, and it remains on the market for sale.