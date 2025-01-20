Revealed: Kim Zolciak Owes a Whopping $55K to Law Firm as House War Explodes

According to records, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had a $55,143 lien placed on the mansion from lawyer Rachel Snider of law firm Snider & Snider PC.

The lien, which was placed against the home on October 25, was established to cover fees due to Snider & Snider from their representation of Zolciak in her still unsettled divorce from Biermann.

Once the couples’ former property — which they moved out of, but have yet to sell — finally finds a buyer, the law firm will be able to collect their money.